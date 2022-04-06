In Elden Ring, everyone has a distinct playstyle. Some prefer weapons that distance them and their enemies, while some prefer to get up close and personal. In this guide, we will discuss where to find Spiked Caestus in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Spiked Caestus Stats

Spiked Caestus is a fist weapon in Elden Ring, which scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity. This weapon is a great choice for anyone who has a thing for close-range combat and wants to deal extra damage with every punch.

The Spiked Caestus, like most fist weapons, comes in a pair. You can choose to either wield both or one of them. You can wield Caestus in one hand and sword in the other.

Minimum stats to wield Spiked Caestus are

Dexterity 10

Strength 8

There are a lot of good things about this weapon. The first one is that this Caestus is laced with blood loss-inducing spikes, giving you a massive advantage against enemies since you can take out chunks of health due to the blood loss ability.

The most special thing about this weapon is its Endure Ability. This ability requires 9 FP to activate and will allow the user to improve their overall blocking ability and increase the damage negation. This ability is especially useful for players whose playstyle is based on blocking and tanking hits during combat.

Where to Find Spiked Caestus in Elden Ring

The Spiked Caestus is very easy to obtain compared to some other weapons in Elden Ring. To get this weapon, you need to make your way to the Isolated Merchant’s Shack in the Dragonbarrow region located toward the north of Caelid.

When you reach the location, you will find the Isolated Merchant there right by the site of grace. You can buy the Spiked Caestus from the merchant for 4000 runes.