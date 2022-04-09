Elden Ring Golden Halberd Builds Guide

Being heavy weapons in the game, you can expect a Halberd-focused build to deal tremendous amounts of damage in Elden Ring. The following guide will explain all there is to know about Golden Halberd Builds in Elden Ring that’ll make you one hell of a hitter in both PvP and PvE.

Elden Ring Golden Halberd Builds

Golden Halberd is one of the earliest quality weapons that you can use throughout the game. The weapon can be obtained by killing the first major enemy in Elden Ring which is Golden Tree Sentinel.

He’s a huge golden guy mounted on a horse and is encountered at the beginning of the game. Assuming that you’ve got the weapon, let’s get started with the build.

Best Golden Halberd and Shield Build

Weapon: Golden Halberd

Ash of War: Golden Vow

Shield: Erdtree Greatshield

Armor: Malformed Dragon Armor Set

Primary Skills: Strength

Secondary Skill: Dexterity, Faith

This is a build for players who like to play defense while dealing heavy damage. This build comes very for beginners who’ve just started games like Elden Ring.

How to play with Golden Halberd and Shield Build

The build is extremely good for the early game and also you can take it further with your enhanced stats. In the early and middle game, you can single-shot most of the enemies by Golden Halberd with your shield as a strong defense.

The build is actually not for aggressive gameplay and focuses on attacking while defending yourself at the same time. The weapon and shield both are heavy and make your backward movement and then attack slower.

The problem also comes while playing with Golden Halberd on the main hand and not using anything on the other hand. The shield here is a problem solver which enables you to block the attacks.

Dual Halberd Heavy-Hitting Build

Primary Weapon: Golden Halberd

Secondary Weapon: Commander’s Standard Halberd or Dragon Halberd

Ash of War: Golden Vow

Primary Skill: Strength

Secondary Skill: Dexterity, Faith

Armor: Maliketh’s Armor Set

Talisman: Dagger Talisman, Claw Talisman, Crismon Amber Medallion, Axe Talisman

Wondrous Physic: Flask of Wondrous Physic

This build is designed to deal heavy damage while jumping and swinging both the halberds at the same time. The strength of the build lies in the technique required to swing both the halberds at the same time to deal dual damage.

How to play with Dual Halberd Heavy-Hitting Build

The golden vow combined with Golden Halberd deals an exclusive amount of damage while the other halberd deals the surplus damage. The secondary weapon may be Commander’s Standard Halberd or Dragon Halberd but if you are focusing on dexterity, Dragon Halberd is preferred with very less of invested in faith.

As aforementioned, the build is about swinging both deadly halberds at the same time and this can only be done while being in the air. Jump and swing both the halberds at the same time while taking target on the enemy and this will kill most of the major enemies in a few swings.

While playing PVP, be cautious if the other player is using the build as a maximum of three swings are enough to kill you.