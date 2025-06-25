How To Get Beloved Stardust Talisman In Elden Ring

Beloved Stardust Talisman is a new talisman in Elden Ring added with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Depicting a wizened hand gripping a glintstone, this talisman is renowned for decreasing the casting time for both sorceries and incantations at the cost of damage taken.

Beloved Stardust is a treasure of Count Ymir, who is renowned for spell recitation. In this guide, we will tell you how to find this talisman and why you should be extremely careful while using it with your Intelligence and Faith builds in Elden Ring.

Beloved Stardust Talisman Location in Elden Ring

Beloved Stardust Talisman in Elden Ring can be obtained by completing the first part of Count Ymir’s quest.

To start Count Ymir’s quest, make your way to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. To get there, start from the Moorth ruins site of grace. Find the hidden entrance in Moorth Ruins that leads to Bonny Village.

It is a small hole near the broken houses in northeast corner of the village. Once you arrive at the Bonny Village, make your way across until you reach the Bridge Leading to Village site of grace.

There is a path going north from this site of grace. Follow the path until you reach a crossroad with the Church District Path site of grace. Instead of going west, turn south. This straight will take you to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

Talk to Count Ymir, who will be sitting on the throne. Upon talking to him, he will give you the Hole-Laden Necklace and the Ruins Map.

FYI We have a detailed guide on how to reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia and ring the bell.

The next step of the journey is to visit the Finger Ruins of Rhia. These ruins can be found east of the Cerulean Coast. You must start from the Shadow Keep and find the hidden path leading to the Ruins of Unte.

Keep to the right of Recluse’s River, and the downward path will ultimately lead you to the Cerulean Coast. Go through the broken tomb to locate the Finger Ruins of Rhia.

Find the bell at the center of the ruins and ring the bell. Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and talk to Count Ymir. He will give you the Beloved Stardust talisman as a reward, and a map to the Finger Ruins of Dheo as well.

Beloved Stardust Talisman Stats and Uses

Beloved Stardust allows you to cast spells at a lightning-fast speed. However, it comes at a steep cost.

All of your damage absorption decreases by 30%. This means that you will take 30% more damage for all types of attacks, including physical and elemental. This is an extremely steep price to pay for fast casting of spells.

It will make you extremely vulnerable and unable to fight up close. This also means sudden death if you face strong bosses and can’t dodge their attacks effectively.

While the Beloved Stardust is a good talisman for Intelligence builds that only rely on fighting from a distance, we can’t recommend this talisman to players who also like to deal with enemies face-to-face occasionally.

It weighs 1.3 and can be sold for 2,000 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, we strongly recommend against selling this item as you can only obtain it once per playthrough.