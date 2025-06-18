How To Beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight In Elden Ring

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is the sister of Queen Renalla and a legacy boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC of Elden Ring. Once she left Caria Manor to follow Messmer into the Shadow Lands, and has been there since protecting her lord.

Rellana is a much aggressive and violent version of Pontiff Sullivan from Dark Souls 3. She moves like lightning, has long unbreakable combos, and uses multiple types of magic with ease. It is also one of the most cinematic and heart pounding fight any FromSoftware game has to offer.

In this game, we will tell you how to find Rellana in Elden Ring and how you can defeat her by exploiting her major weakness.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Location in Elden Ring

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is the final boss of Castle Ensis and can be found at the edge of its eastern wing. It is a sort of compulsory boss if you plan to reach Shadow Keep through Castle Ensis, as the path to Shadow Keep goes through the Moongazing Grounds.

FYI You can skip Rellana and the whole Castle Ensis by taking the Ellac River route to reach Shadow Keep through the Church District.

There is a site of grace called Castle-Lord’s Chamber just outside of Rellana’s boss arena. If you are following Dryleaf Dane and Needle Knight Leda’s quests, you can summon them both for the fight. However, each summons significantly increases the boss’s damage and defense.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Stats and Weaknesses

Rellana has 29,723 HP with 123 Defense and 120 Stance in Elden Ring. Her attacks can be parried, but you will need at least two parries to stagger her. You can also deal a critical hit once you are able to break her stance.

Rellana is particularly weak to Lightning and Frost. She is also weak to sleep, poison, and scarlet rot. However, she is immune to Magic and Madness. You can do the most damage with Pierce attacks while she is resistant to slash attacks from weapons.

Best Build and Stats for Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring

As Rellana is weak against Lightning and Frost, you can bring weapons possessing these abilities. However, we don’t recommend a Faith or Intelligence build as Rellana moves around a lot, which allows her to avoid a lot of spells.

FYI For this build, we recommend at least level 10 of Scadutree Blessings.

The best weapon for Rellana is the Backhand Blade with dual-wield and upgraded up to +25 with the Keen ability. You can apply both Lightning and Ice to this weapon with grease or magic.

The best spirit ash summon is Mimic Tear for this boss. As your Mimic Tear can spam grease infinitely, it can wreak havoc on Rellana and prove a great distraction while you heal or prepare your next move.

The best build for this fight is Dexterity-based to support the damage on your weapons. You can also invest in Faith a bit to use support incantations like the Golden Vow and Flame, Grant me Strength.

FYI We have a detailed guide for the Backhand Blade Build that is both nimble and extremely deadly. Use it to take down this boss easily.

Phase 1 – Mixed Bag

Rellana is an extremely difficult boss due to her immense speed, resistance to stagger, and ability to deliver massive damage in a few seconds. As soon as you enter the arena, she will attack you with her Glintblade Phalanx.

This sorcery either summons three magic blades over her head or in front of her. The ones over the head track the player after a short delay and can only be dodged. The ones in the front attack immediately, leaving the player’s stance broken.

Use your summons to distract Rellana and summon Mimic Tear. Apply Lightning or Frost to your Backhand Blade and go near the boss. She will either do a 3-string or 6-string combo. The latter starts with an upper cut with both blades and ends with a double thrust.

Both of these attacks can be dodged completely and give you enough time to land some hits. Don’t get greedy, as you won’t be able to land more than 3 hits before Rellana retaliating in full force.

The worst attack during the first phase is Carian Sovereignty. During this attack, Rellana charges her blade with magic and throws a vertical beam, followed by a delayed sweep attack. This attack covers the whole arena and can only be dodged

FYI You can use the Jellyfish Shield and apply magic to it to absorb Rellana’s magic attacks.

She also does a heavy and fast overhead slash while stepping backwards. Both of these attacks have difficult timing to judge. She also does some quick slashes and upward cuts randomly.

If you see her crouching, this will always be followed by a Moonlight Wave that deals massive magic damage to the players. All of these attacks can be avoided with good timing, and give you openings to chip her health down to half.

Phase 2 – Enter Messmer

The second phase of Rellana starts as soon as her HP drops to 50%. She starts this phase by permanently imbuing one of her swords with Glintstone Sorcery and the other one with Messmer’s Flame.

The first attack during this phase depends on the player’s distance. If you are far away, she will summon 6 Phalanx Blades overhead and 6 in front of her. This attack is near impossible to evade and deals some damage even with good dodge timing.

If you are not that far away, she will do a Moonwave Barrage attack. During this attack, she throws 2 vertical slashes of magic, followed by two horizontal ones. The last one is a charged vertical slash of magic energy.

All five waves of magic energy can be avoided with fast dodges. If you try to get too close to her, she will use the Fire sword to spin three times, followed by a trail of explosions. This attack has the best window to attack Rellana in Elden Ring.

One of the worst attacks during this fight is a magic attack called Rellana’s Twin Moons. She summons two full moons while levitating and throws them one by one on the floor. Each moon strikes the ground and results in a massive explosion.

The only way to avoid this attack is to dodge at the time of the explosion. However, it doesn’t stop there. After the second moon, Rellana comes crashing down with the final massive explosion. If the first attack connects, you will have to suffer the whole combo, resulting in your death most probably.

Just follow these guidelines to survive one of the toughest and fastest boss in Elden Ring, Rellana. It may take you a couple of tries like me but with our guide, you will definitely come out on top.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Drops and Rewards

Once defeated, Rellana drops 240,000 Runes and the Remembrance of Twin Moon Knight. After defeating her, you can visit Enia at the Roundtable Hold and exchange her remembrance for either Rellana’s Twin Blades (swords) or Rellana’s Twin Moons (sorcery).

You can also purchase Rellana’s gear from Enia at this point. If you are feeling daring, you can use the Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight to get 30,000 Runes.