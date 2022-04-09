Elden Ring Best Faith Weapons Guide

Elden Ring has a variety of weapons that can be used depending on your playstyle or your build. This guide will cover the best Faith Weapons in Elden Ring as we will go over all of them in detail and tell you where to find them.

Elden Ring Best Faith Weapons

There are 7 Faith weapons that are the best and cannot be compared to others in their categories. Some grant Huge Damage bonuses just like the incantations, and some can be direct damage dealers.

Godslayer’s Greatsword

The first in our arsenal would be the Godslayer’s Greatsword. It is a Colossal Sword that is pretty quick considering its size. It has a unique heavy attack which is an uppercut.

Its Ash of War is The Queen’s Black Flame which deals tons of damage. The special attack is slow to charge, but it deals tons of damage if you manage to hit someone with it.

You may have to time your special attacks to unleash their full potential.

Using this weapon properly will require 20 Strength, 22 Dexterity, and 20 Faith.

The Godslayer’s Greatsword can be found in the Divine Tower of Caelid. To access this weapon, you will have to defeat the boss in the tower.

After defeating the boss, the weapon will be waiting for you in a chest in the boss room.

Golden Epitaph

The second weapon will be the Golden Epitaph. This absolute beast of a weapon is really good and unique in both damage and its design. It is a Sword with a special attack, “Last Rites.”

Last Rite grants increased damage buff to you and your allies for a limited period. The buff also grants you Holy Damage bonus which can be effective for the undead enemies.

It is more of a support weapon than a damage dealer. You can combo it with your other buff granting incantations.

You will need 12 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 14 Faith to use this weapon.

The Golden Epitaph can be found in Auriza Hero’s Grave, which is South East to Capital Rampart Grace of site. To unlock the weapon, you just need one Stonesword key.

Head to Auriza Hero’s Grave and downwards from the elevator. You will come across a statue that requires a Stonesword key to activate. Just head inside once the fog gate opens, and there you will find the weapon.

Beastclaw Greathammer

The next weapon in our arsenal will be the Beastclaw GreatHammer. It is a Great Hammer with a special attack Regal Beast claw which deals AOE damage. This weapon is best for medium to close-range fights.

Despite being a Greathammer, it is much faster than the other hammers. The Regal Beast claw deals AOE damage which can catch most of the enemies off guard. It is quick to cast and can deal damage depending on your build.

You will need 20 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 18 Faith to use this weapon.

To acquire this weapon, you will need to go to Bestial Sanctum, located topside of the Caelid region, and talk to the beast inside the building.

After interacting with the beast, he will ask you to feed him with Deathroots. Each Death Root rewards you with something, but you will need to feed him 7 Deathroots to acquire this weapon.

After that, he will reward you with the Beastclaw Greathammer.

Halo Scythe

The next weapon in our arsenal will be the Halo Scythe. If you are looking for a weapon for a faith build in the early game, Halo Scythe will be your best option and easy one to obtain.

It can deal Bleed damage which can help you stack up blood loss. Its special attack, Miquella’s Ring of Light, casts Rings that chase enemies at medium range.

It is effective against undead enemies since it deals Holy Damage and can do follow-ups if you have the Focus Points to cast it.

To fully use this weapon, you need 13 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 15 Faith.

To obtain this weapon, you will have to defeat Clean Rot Knights, which can be found anywhere on the map, but as a New Player, you can find them in the middle of Aoenia Swamp located in Caelid.

Once you enter the swamp, it will stack up on Scarlet Rot. Once you are infected with it, you will get continuous damage.

To counter this, use your mount, and combat the knights on your mount, which will be easier than fighting them on foot.

Magma Wyrm Scalesword

The next weapon is the Magma Wyrm Scalesword. This absolute beast of a weapon is a Curved Greatsword that deals immense damage depending on your build.

The special attack for this weapon is Magma Guillotine. The special damage deals immense damage but is slow to cast properly.

It mostly depends on your trading blows against your opponents. This weapon is very much rewarding once you have cast its special attack.

You can also do follow-ups if you have the Focus Points for it.

To use this weapon properly, you will need 24 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 18 Faith.

To get this weapon, you will need to head towards Ruin-Strewn Precipice and defeat The Magma Wyrm located exactly above the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Coded Sword

This weapon is a simple sword that deals Holy Damage to its foes. Its Special attack is the Unblockable Blade, which ignores the shield and deals massive damage.

It works in most situations but might be useless against foes resistant to Holy Damage

It just requires 20 Faith to utilize it fully.

To find this weapon, head to West Capital Rampart grace of site located in the Lyndel.

After interacting with the site of grace, head upwards and look towards and see the old Roundtable Hold in Lyndel. Make yourself towards the hold and head inside. After entering the hold, head towards the Throne Room. There you will find the weapon resting on the Chair.

Winged Scythe

This weapon is really good despite its slow attacks. The scythe can prove pretty formidable if you power stance them.

Winged Scythe has a special attack called Angel’s Wings which deals tons of damage if it manages to hit its opponents. It also has blood loss buildup, so this weapon has earned its rank in the best weapons for a faith build.

To fully utilize this weapon, you will need 16 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 24 Faith.

To obtain this weapon, you will need to head towards the Church of Pilgrimage site of grace.

After you have interacted with the grace head South West, you will find the ruins of Tombs Ward Village. In the ruins, you will find a tunnel entrance where you will find the Winged Scythe.

Head into the tunnel, and there you will find a couple of foes waiting for you. Defeat them and open up the door. Behind the door, you will find a chest with your weapon in it.

Now you are the proud owner of Winged Scythe and can crush your foes with ease.