Two handing weapons is a familiar action from the Dark Souls series however, in Elden Ring, Two Handing Weapons comes with a different set of bindings. In this guide, we will walk you through how to Two-Hand weapons in Elden Ring

How to Two-Hand Weapons in Elden Ring

Handling your weapons during combat encounters with two hands in Elden Ring is a little bit different from other FromSoftware games and is a little confusing as well.

Like the Souls games, Elden Ring allows you to equip weapons and shield in either hand and it allows you to two-hand either of those items.

Let’s dive a little deeper into this mechanic below and the inputs for two handing in Elden Ring.

Benefits of Two Handing Weapons

Almost every melee weapon in Elden Ring can be used with one hand, freeing up the other hand for supplies, shields, or abilities

Two-handing weapons come in handy while using Ash of War skill or when you are not looking to defend and attack all the way.

Not only is your damage output increased if you are Two handing a melee weapon, but the stat requirements for equipping a weapon is lowered. If your character is low stat and cannot wield a weapon with One hand, there is a chance that you might be able to wield that weapon using two hands.

Disadvantages of Two Handing Weapons

If you are using two hands to wield a weapon, you are compromising on your defense and your versatility. You can quickly swap out to your other options but that requires some breathing room.

Two-Hand Weapon Controls in Elden Ring

The controls for handling weapons with both hands is different and depends on the platform you are playing Elden Ring on.

PlayStation

On PlayStation, or if using a DualShock controller, If you are looking to wield the weapon in your left hand with two hands, press L1 or L2 while holding the triangle button.

If you are looking to wield the weapon in your right hand with two hands, press R1 or R2 while holding triangle.

PC

On PC, If you are looking to wield the weapon in your left hand with two hands, press LMB while holding the E button. And if you are looking to wield the weapon in your right hand with two hands, press RMB while holding E button.

Xbox

On Xbox, or if using the Xbox Controller, If you are looking to wield the weapon in your left hand with two hands, press LB or LT while holding the Y button. If you are looking to wield the weapon in your right hand with two hands, press RB or RT while holding Y button.