Elden Ring has a plethora of unique weapons, and the best ones are hard to find on your own. This guide will help you find Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring and outline its stats.

Where to Find Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

Godslayer’s Greatsword is a Colossal Sword in Elden Ring. It has a requirement of 20 Strength and Faith and 22 Dexterity to wield and D scaling in all three. It deals Physical and Fire damage.

To get the weapon, you need to defeat Godskin Apostle Boss found at the bottom of Divine Tower of Caelid.

To enter the Divine Tower of Caelid, you need to jump to one of the ledges of the tower from a tree root extending from the mainland. From this ledge, you need to parkour your way up to the top by climbing ladders and crossing ledges.

After you reach the top, rest at the grace and turn left and head down the stairs to enter the divine tower. We recommend killing the enemies here as they will follow you and interrupt your descent into the divine tower. Jump down to the platforms. One of the platforms will collapse, but don’t worry the fall won’t kill or even hurt you.

After the fall, you can find a ledge below you, jump to it, then onto the extinguished torch and again to the next platform in front of you. From here, jump down again and get to a single Redmane Soldier here.

You will see a pressure plate that can call an elevator for you. Use the elevator and from the hallway it takes you to, turn left and continue.

The pattern for the descent is like before but the platforms are easier to spot. In this section, another platform will fall so don’t worry and simply continue.

In the end, you will see another elevator that will take you down to the Basement of Caelid Tower Grace. From here, it’s a simple walk down to Godskin Apostle boss.

After you defeat the boss, go into the room behind him and open the chest to get Godslayer’s Greatsword.

Godslayer’s Greatsword Stats

The weapon is mostly a Dexterity weapon, as it’s dexterity scaling will increase from D to C at +2 and finally B at +10. The Strength scaling remains the same and Faith Scaling changes to C at +7.

The Ashes of War for the weapon is ‘The Queen’s Black Flame’, a swing that has small range Black Flame projectile and a wide sweep, perfect for groups and bosses alike.