Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock/Upgrade Kristoff’s Stall

You will spend half of your time foraging for various materials and resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These crafting or cooking items are scattered across all of the different biomes in the game.

However, sometimes, it is far better to purchase them directly with Star Coins instead of spending time looking for them. That is where Kristoff’s Stall comes in.

While you will also have access to Goofy’s Stall to purchase seeds and produce, Kristoff’s Stall is the only source from where you can get items like wood, stone, fabric, etc.

Setting up Kristoff’s Stall is quite a complicated and lengthy process though. Hence, in this guide, we will be looking at how to unlock Kristoff’s Stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Kristoff’s Stall

Kristoff initially shows up in the game once you have unlocked the Forest of Valor biome. At first, he will only have a few tasks available, such as the one where you have to unlock Donald Duck. After unlocking Donald Duck and completing his quest, a few more will gradually unlock.

One of these tasks is the “Village Project: A Mountain Man’s Stall” which can only be started after Kristoff reaches friendship level 6. Upon starting this quest, Kristoff will inform you that he needs to open up a stall in the valley but isn’t quite sure how to go about it.

For that reason, you first need to have a little talk with Goofy (who runs his own stall) and ask for his advice. Goofy will give you some of his items from his old stall, after which you have to begin the search for a few more items. These items are pretty troublesome to find though and will require a lot of time to collect.

It would perhaps be best if you collect these items generally while going through the game, and once you collect all of them you come back to Kristoff. The items you need to collect are as follows:

50x Softwood: Found in all the biomes excluding Dazzle Beach

Found in all the biomes excluding Dazzle Beach 50x Stone: Collected from mining any ‘minable’ rock formations

Collected from mining any ‘minable’ rock formations 50x Hardwood: Can be found in all the biomes except Dazzle Beach, the Plaza, and Peaceful Meadows.

Can be found in all the biomes except Dazzle Beach, the Plaza, and Peaceful Meadows. 10x Iron Ingots: Crafted from 5x Iron Ore and 1x Coal

Once you’ve gotten your hands on all the required items, head over to a crafting station, craft Kristoff’s stall, and place it anywhere you want to complete the quest.

Upon completion of this quest, Kristoff’s stall will be available for use but will only be at half its potential. This means that it will only be able to sell Softwood, Stone, and Sand.

To unlock the other row for the items, you have to upgrade the stall.

How to upgrade Kristoff’s Stall

To upgrade Kristoff’s Stall, you have to complete yet another quest offered by him. This is the “A Broken Sled” Quest in which he asks you to repair his broken sled.

Initially, his sled is frozen in ice, and after breaking the ice it is shown that it is damaged and needs to be repaired. The items required to repair his sled are stated in his Book which you can get from his house. The items required are as follows:

50x Fiber: 5 Fibers are obtained from 1 seaweed

5 Fibers are obtained from 1 seaweed 9x Tinkering Parts: Can be crafted using 2 iron ingots each.

Can be crafted using 2 iron ingots each. 30x Hardwood

10x Iron Ingots

Once you get your hands on all of these items, you can move on to repairing Kristoff’s Sled via the Crafting Station. After giving Kristoff his new sled, Kristoff will ask you for some samples for his stall. These items include:

Brick: Can be made from 5x Clay and 1x Coal Ore.

Glass: Can be made from 5x Sand and 1x Coal Ore.

Iron Ingot

Fiber

Handing him these items will unlock the other row for him to use in his stall. He will use these slots to sell Coal, Brick, Snow, Glass, Fabric, and Fiber alternating from time to time.