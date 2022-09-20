How To Make Fabric In Disney Dreamlight Valley

While Disney Dreamlight Valley is fun, it being a life-sim means there are a few mandatory tasks that you are expected to get done on time, one of which is making Fabric. In this Disney Dreamlight Valley guide, we’ll be taking a look into how to make Fabric and tips and tricks to get it done efficiently. Leggo!

How to nake fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fabric is one of the most versatile materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and making it helps you use it for various purposes, such as using it for decorating tables, indoors, outdoors, market stalls, and archways.

In order for players to make Fabric, they will need a total of five pieces of Cotton to make one Fabric.

To obtain Cotton, you must have access to Sunlit Plateau to craft the material. If you don’t have access to this location, you will have to spend 7,000 Dreamlight to enter.

Once you’re in the place, as you would with any realm, you will have to first get rid of the thorn-infested areas and then collect Cotton by harvesting it on various sites that will be easy to spot.

They spawn randomly on the ground, enabling you to collect them easily without draining your energy or money. However, if you require a lot of Fabric, you will have to buy cotton seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau.

When you visit Goofy, they will appear as purchasable items by chance that you can obtain and plant to grow your own Cotton.

The cotton seeds cost 42 Star Coins that will grow within 25 minutes upon planting and good farming, such as watering and keeping the plant alive.

This one-time investment will help you have your cotton field with the ultimate chance to craft fabric for your various needs.

You can produce as much Cotton as you want as long as you have the money for the Cotton seeds. Then, once you have enough material for the Fabric, you can easily craft it in the Crafting Station!