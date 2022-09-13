Disney Dreamlight Valley Foraging Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley is jam-packed with content to keep you entertained, so you’ll have your head stuck around in the stuff. Foraging is one such thing; it allows you to look for basic crafting materials and decorative flowers. This guide will walk you through the Disney Dreamlight Valley Foraging locations and sell prices.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Foraging

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can forage items in all seven biomes, with each biome having unique forage items to discover. Many outdoor objects, such as furniture, fences, paving, and other functional items, require these items to be crafted.

Also, keep in mind that some foraging items require special tools such as a pickaxe or a shovel, whereas others can be found lying around.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the foraging item in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Crafting Materials Locations

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can forage for various crafting items needed to build fences, paving, and other structures.

The following is a list of all the Crafting Materials available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Clay

Clay is a Crafting Material you can forage in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Clay can be sold for 20 coins and it’s found in the following locations.

Sunlit Plateau

Glade of the trust

Forgotten Lands

Coal Ore

Coal Ore can be found everywhere in all seven biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley and it sells for 5 coins.

Cotton

Cotton can be found in the Sunlit Plateau region of the Disney Dreamlight Valley and it sells for 37 coins.

Crystal

Crystal can be found in the Forgotten Lands region of the Disney Dreamlight Valley and it sells for 30 coins.

Dark Wood

Dark Wood can be found in the Forgotten Lands region of the Disney Dreamlight Valley and it sells for 50 coins.

Dream Shard

Dream Shard is another crafting material you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the good thing is that it is found all across the regions of the game. This crafting item can’t be sold.

Dry Wood

Dry Wood is another crafting material you’ll need on and off for different items. It can be sold for 25 coins and is found in the following regions.

Forgotten Lands

Frosted Heights

Sunlit Plateau

Gold Nugget

Gold Nugget sells for 20 coins and can be found in the following regions of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sunlit Plateau

Forgotten Lands

Frosted Heights

Hardwood

Hardwood is another crafting material you’ll heavily rely on. It can be sold for 10 coins and is found across the following regions.

Forgotten Lands

Frosted Height

Sunlit Plateau

Glade of Trust

Forest of Valor

Iron Ore

Iron Ore is the go-to crafting material you’ll require in the Disney Dreamlight Valley. It sells for 10 coins and can be found scattered across the following regions.

Forest of Valor

Glade of trust

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands

Night Shard

Night Shard like Dream Shard is another crafting material found in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the good thing is that it is found all across the regions of the game. This crafting item can’t be sold.

Pebbles

Pebbles are another useful crafting material that sells for 10 coins and can be found across the following regions.

Dazzle Beach

Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau

Forgotten Lands

Sand

Sand is a crafting material found in the region of Dazzle Beach and it sells for 8 coins.

Snowball

Snowball is yet another crafting material found in the region of Frosted Heights and it sells for 25 coins.

Softwood

Softwood is a crafting material that ca be sold for 5 coins and found in the following regions of the game.

Forgotten Lands

Frosted Heights

Sunlit Plateau

Glade of Trust

Forest of Valor

Peaceful Meadow Plaza

Soil

Soil is another crafting material that sells for 3 coins and is found in the following regions of the Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Plaza

Peaceful Meadow

Forest of Valor

Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands

Stone

Stone is another crafting material you’ll need in almost every material and is found scattered across all seven biomes of the game. Stone sells for 2 coins.

Flowers Locations

Flowers are another forgeable material available in the Disney Dreamlight Valley. They aren’t particularly useful, but they can aid you in strengthening your friendships.

You can gift flowers to significantly boost your friendships or sell them in exchange for Star Coins. Here is a list of all the flowers available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Black Passion Lily

Frosted Heights houses the Black Passion Lily flowers that sell for 79 Coins.

Blue Falling Penstemon

Blue Falling Penstemon is a flower found in the region of Plaza and it sells for 23 Coins

Blue Hydrangea

Blue Hydrangea can be found across the region of Dazzle Beach and can be sold for 28 Coins.

Blue Marsh Milkweed

Blue Marsh Milkweed is a flamboyant flower found in Glade of Trust that sells for 48 Coins

Blue Passion Lily

Frosted Heights is home to Blue Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It sells for 56 Coins

Blue Star Lily

Blue Star Lily is found scattered across the area of the Forest of Valor. It holds the value of 30 Coins.

Dandelion

Dandelion can be found in Plaza and sells for 23 Coins.

Green Passion Lily

Green Passion Lily is another flower spice found in Frosted Heights and it sells for 28 Coins

Green Rising Penstemon

Peaceful Meadow region grows the Green Rising Penstemon that can be sold for 35 Coins.

Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed

Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed is a flower that grows in Glade of Trust and can be sold for 66 Coins.

Orange Houseleek

Orange Houseleek can be found in the region of the Sunlit Plateau. This flower sells for 52 Coins.

Orange Marsh Milkweed

Orange Marsh Milkweed is a flower found across the region of the Glade of Trust and it sells for 33 Coins.

Orange Nasturtium

Orange Nasturtium is the flower found across the region of the Forgotten Lands that sells for 60 Coins.

Orange Star Lily

Orange Star Lily is a flower found across the region of the Forest of Valor and it sells for 43 Coins.

Pink Bromeliad

Pink Bromeliad sells for 27 coins and can be found in the region of the Sunlit Plateau.

Pink Houseleek

The region of Sunlit Plateau grows Pink Houseleek flowers that can be sold for 35 Coins.

Pink Hydrangea

Dazzle Beach houses the Pink Hydrangea flowers that are sold for 22 Coins.

Purple Bell Flower

Purple Bell Flower is a flower found across the region of the Forest of Valor and it sells for 30 Coins

Purple Falling Penstemon

The Plaza region contains the Purple Falling Penstemon flowers that hold the value of 23 Coins each.

Purple Hydrangea

Purple Hydrangea can be found in the area of Dazzle Beach and can hold the value of 39 Coins.

Purple Impatiens

Purple Impatiens is a flower found across the region of the Forgotten Lands and it sells for 40 Coins

Purple Marsh Milkweed

Purple Marsh Milkweed is another vibrant flower found across the Glade of Trust. It sells for 25 Coins.

Purple Rising Penstemon

Purple Rising Penstemon is a flower found across the region of the Peaceful Meadow and it sells for 25 Coins.

Red Bell Flower

Red Bell Flower can be found across the Forest of Valor and it holds the value of 23 Coins.

Red Bromeliad

Sunlit Plateau is the region containing the Sunlit Plateau that holds a worth of 27 Coins.

Red Daisy

The Red Daisy flower is found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 48 Coins.

Red Falling Penstemon

Red Falling Penstemon is the flower found across the region of the Plaza and it sells for 18 Coins

Red Nasturtium

Forgotten Lands houses the Red Nasturtium that sells for 40 Coins.

Red Passion Lily

The Frosted Heights region contains the Red Passion Lily. Red Passion Lily sells for 38 Coins.

Sunflower

Sunflower is found across the region of Dazzle Beach and it sells for 28 Coins

White and Pink

White and Pink is the flower found across the region of the Falling Penstemon Plaza and it sells for 41 Coins

White and Red Hydrangea

Dazzle Beach hosts the White and Red Hydrangea that sells for 54 Coins.

White Bell Flower

Forest of Valor grows the White Bell Flower that can be sold for 60 Coins.

White Daisy

Peaceful Meadow holds the White Daisy each having a worth of 25 Coins.

White Impatiens

A flower found across the region of the Forgotten Lands, White Impatiens sells for 30 Coins.

White Marsh Milkweed

Glade of Trust region contains the White Marsh Milkweed that can be sold for 33 Coins.

White Passion Lily

Frosted Heights hosts the White Passion Lily which can be sold for 38 Coins.

Yellow Bromeliad

Yellow Bromeliad is yet another flower in the region of the Sunlit Plateau. It sells for 73 Coins

Yellow Daisy

Yellow Daisy is a flower found across the region of the Peaceful Meadow and it sells for 20 Coins.

Yellow Nasturtium

Yellow Nasturtium can be found in the area of Forgotten Lands. It sells for 85 Coins.