Where To Find Gold Nugget In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gold Nuggets are one of the most expensive items in Dreamlight Valley and as such very important to acquire. If you are unsure how to acquire this precious item, this guide will explain where you can find gold nugget in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley gold nuggets location

Gold Nuggets can only be found when you have progressed quite a lot through the game. You would need to unlock three new biomes in order to find Gold Nuggets.

The precious ones are, obviously, expensive in terms of Dreamlights to unlock but they can give you some really important resources. Take Gold Nuggets for instance, you need to unlock the following biomes:

Sunlit Plateau

The Forgotten Lands

Frosted Heights

You can only find Gold Nuggets in these Biomes. We recommend unlocking Sunlit Plateau or Frosted Heights first because they are cheaper in terms of Dreamlights. You need 15000 Dreamlights for The Forgotten Lands which is quite a lot.

But you need to keep this in mind that almost half of the Frosted Heights will be covered with ice and you would need to complete the Elsa’s Friendship quest to remove the white coverage of ice.

To obtain Gold Nuggets, you are required to do lots of mining. At the outer parts of biomes, you would see giant black rocks. Use your pickaxe on those rocks and you will start stacking up Gold Nuggets.

You can bring a companion with you as well who will do mining for you. So, this is going to make your work efficient. You can pile up many Gold Nuggets in no time.

What are gold nuggets used for?

Gold Nuggets are used to craft Gold Ingots which in turn, are responsible for crafting numerous valuable things in Disney Dreamlight Valley. 5x Gold Nuggets are required to craft 1x Gold Ingot. Now Gold Ingot is the pre-requisite to other things like fountains etc.