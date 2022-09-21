How To Get Dark Wood In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has several types of resources that you need for various crafting purposes. There are four different types of wood to find in that regard: Softwood, Hardwood, Dry Wood, and Dark Wood.

All four types have their own spawn locations, colors, and uses. For example, Hardwood can be used to make crates while Dark Wood can be used to make Tool Racks and Carts.

Of all of these different types of wood, Darkwood is perhaps the hardest to come across. In this guide, we will show you where to find and how to get Darkwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Darkwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you set out to find Dark Wood in Dreamlight Valley, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Dark Wood is a wood type exclusive only to the Forgotten Lands biome, one of the last biomes you find, which can be reached once you have a way into the Sunlit Plateau.

From the Sunlit Plateau, you can make your way up to its ramps. There you should find the entrance to the Forgotten Lands, blocked by Night Thorns. Removing these Night Thorns will rob you of 15,000 of your Dreamlight Shards.

Once you get these prerequisites – the hard parts – down, it’s only a simple matter to get Dark Wood.

As you traverse through the Forgotten Lands, you should see trees with dark trunks and pink leaves. Similar to the other types of wood, you should find sticks of Dark Wood scattered across the ground next to these trees, which you can pick up and add to your inventory.

Do remember that the Dark Wood sticks are hard to spot since their greyish-black color allows them to blend into the ground, so you need to keep your eyes peeled for them.