Diablo Immortal Shassar Sea Zone Guide

To help you out with completing the questline and activities of the Shassar Sea Zone in Diablo Immortal, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through the entire Shassar Sea Zone questline and the events, elites and dungeons you can find in this zone.

Diablo Immortal Shassar Sea Zone Map Overview

To reach the Shassar Sea zone in Diablo Immortal, you need to play through the main story until you finish the Dark Wood questline.

You will then receive some additional Westmarch quests. These quests will lead you to the Westmarch Docks. Once there, Deckard Cain will send you to a new zone in Diablo Immortal, called the Shassar Sea.

The Shassar Sea Zone has quite a long storyline, a very unique zone event and a special dungeon. While in this area, you’ll encounter all kinds of mobs, including the rare Elite mobs of Diablo Immortal.

The recommended character level for the Shassar Sea Zone in Diablo Immortal is level 28-36.

Diablo Immortal Shassar Sea Zone Questline

After arriving at the Ship Transport, the questline of the Shassar Sea will begin. Below, we have prepared a walkthrough of the entire Diablo Immortal Shassar Sea questline.

Sea of Fire

The objective of the main quest of the Shassar Sea zone is to find where Zoltun Kulle’s Library is hidden. This will be a long process, so prepare yourself for an adventure.

A Trail in the Sand

Run forward until you encounter Thiago and his bandits. Kill all of them and then talk to Zov. Search Thiago’s corpse for a key and then free Zov from his restraints.

Amber Blades

Follow Zov to Tabri’s Encampment and then talk to the injured Lookout lying on the floor.

Lacuni’s Roar

Follow the NPC to the place where there is a Lacuni Incursion. Kill all 12 Lacuni and then find Tabri and talk to her. She is the lady with the yellow scarf over her head fighting the enemies near you.

Loyalty’s Price

Return to Zov and talk to him. He will tell you to rescue the Amber Blade Bandit for him and kill his enslaver.

Go down the stairs behind you and then turn left. Break the barricades to find the Amber Blade Bandit. When you untie the ropes around his hands, you’ll find out that the Lacuni killed him.

Your next objective is to kill the mini-boss named “Alvas”. After killing Alvas, loot his body to get Alvas’ Mangled Hide. Bring it back Zov, who you’ll find outside Tabri’s Encampment.

After talking to Zov, go to Tabri and deliver her Alvas’ Mangled Hide. She will tell you to hang the hide on the gate next to her. After hanging the hide, talk to Tabri again and she will tell Zov to take you to Peth.

Zov will first take you on a small detour where you’ll talk to Emigne, a jeweler. You can upgrade your gems and sockets and even craft gems at the jeweler.

After upgrading your gems, talk to Peth until his dialogue is exhausted. After talking to him, grab the Map Piece from the desk behind him.

Wisdom’s Fragment

Follow the trail on the floor to find the Chamber of Wisdom. Once there, go inside and kill the Undead mobs.

When the area is clear, examine the doorway in front of you and then inspect the Lingering Souls in the middle of the room to spawn a mini boss named “Watep The Sacrificed”.

After killing the boss, you’ll be able to unseal the doorway. When you go through the doorway, another boss named “Corphet the Venomwing” will spawn. Kill the boss to obtain the Sceptor Piece, named Fahir’s Command.

Talk to Zov outside the chamber and then follow the trail to return to Tabri. Handover Fahir’s Command to Tabri to continue with the questline.

Fahir’s Legacy

Follow the trail to find the Tomb of Fahir. After the cutscene ends, your next objective is to explore the Tomb of Fahir. Kill of all of the mobs present in the area and look for a boss named “Icon of Souls”.

Kill the boss and then return to the Main Chamber. You’ll find the second Icon here, which you need to kill as well. After killing it, enter the Inner Chamber and kill King Fahir.

After killing King Fahir, go to the next floor and activate the elevator to descend deeper into the Tomb. Kill Segethis to get Fahir’s Visage and then return to Sereth Outpost. Give Fahir’s Visage to Tabri to continue the questline.

Final Fragment

Follow the trail to reach the Chamber of Truth. Once there, you’ll have to look for a secret entrance. Activate the Stone Mechanism in the middle to reveal the secret entrance and then enter the Secret Chamber.

Kill Skorpsine before heading to the end of the chamber, where you’ll find Fahir’s Light. Return to Tabri and give her Fahir’s Light.

As your reward, Tabri will tell Peth to provide you with access to the Library of Zoltun Kulle, which is located just north of Sereth Outpost.

Revealing the Path

Follow Peth and use the waypoint to get to the Sereth Outpost quickly. Peth will get ambushed in at the outpost, so you’ll have to kill the mobs in the area before you can continue following him to the library.

Upon reaching the Library of Zoltun Kulle, you’ll find out that you have to reach level 35 to explore the area.

There are many different ways to farm XP in Diablo Immortal. One of the quickest and most efficient ways is to farm the Elder Rifts.

Once you’ve leveled up to level 35, you’ll be able to enter the Library of Zoltun Kulle, which will end the Shassar Sea zone questline.

How to Farm Shassar Sea Zone in Diablo Immortal

There are many different ways to farm rewards from the Shassar Sea zone. Below, we’ve listed down all the different activities you can do in this zone.

Shassar Sea Zone Event – Lost Artifacts

For the Lost Artifacts even in Shassar Sea, you have to find a Mysterious Scroll. The process of finding this scroll is quite simple. All you need to do is kill mobs until one of them drops the scroll. The best place to farm mobs in the Shassar Sea Zone is the Realm of Horror.

Once you have the Mysterious Scroll, open it up to see a map that has a location marked on it. This map will take you to a Lost Artifact. Head to the marked location and kill all the enemies before opening the jars.

When Calim teleports using the portal, talk to him and then fast travel to Tabri’s Encampment. There, you’ll find Calim again. Talk to him once more to complete the Shassar Sea Zone Event and obtain its rewards, which we have listed below.

Enchanted Dust x6+

Random amount of items (of random qualities)

Shassar Sea Codex

The Shassar Sea Codex is unlocked when you reach level 20. To unlock its objectives, you need to finish the Ashwold Cemetery story and then travel to the Bounty Board in Westmarch.

Once there, complete the first bounty to unlock the objectives of the Shassar Sea Codex.

Below, we have listed down all of the Shassar Sea Codex objectives and how much experience you’ll gain from completing each one.

Complete Bounties – 2085 XP

Socket 1 Normal Gem – 2085 XP

Upgrade Normal Gem to Rank 2 – 2226 XP

Dungeon: Complete the Tomb of Fahir – 2226 XP

Equip a Level 30 Rare Item: 2370 XP

Earn 450 Battle Points – 2370 XP

Reach Level 35 – 2370 XP

Socket 2 Legendary Gems – 2370 XP

Obtain 2 Recommended Build Items – 2370 XP

Shassar Sea Dungeon – Tomb of Fahir

The Tomb of Fahir serves as the dungeon of the Shassar Sea Zone. If you completed the storyline, you’ll have already completed this dungeon once.

The dungeon has three phases. In Phase 1, you have to kill the Icon of Rebirth and the Icon of Souls.

This will open up the door to the Main Chamber and begin Phase 2, where you will fight King Fahir.

After killing King Fahir, go through the door behind him and activate the elevator. You will be ambushed by mobs while on the elevator. Once you’ve defeated the mobs, the elevator will collapse onto the floor, which will mark the beginning of Phase 3.

In the final phase of the dungeon, you will fight Segethis, a giant spider-monster. Once you’ve killed Segethis, you’ll have officially conquered the Shassar Sea Dungeon.

Do note that this dungeon can be attempted both solo and with a group. To find a group, travel to the Courtyard Waypoint in Westmarch and speak with the Party Recruiter to find a group.

Hidden Lairs and Elite Quests

There are a lot of Elite (Blue) Quests and Hidden Lairs present in the Shassar Sea Zone, but their spawn locations are completely random.

However, you can forcefully make Hidden Lairs and Elite Quests respawn by clicking on all of the shrines and treasure chest variants you can find in the zone. Whenever you click on one of them, it forces an Elite Quest or Hidden Lair to respawn