Diablo Immortal Lost Artifacts Event Guide

Each Zone in Diablo Immortal comes with its own unique timed events which involve players completing a number of tasks for reward. In this Diablo Immortal guide, we will be focusing on Lost Artifacts Zone Event, what it is, where is it located, how to complete it, and what you gain after successfully completing the event.

How to Start Lost Artifacts Event in Diablo Immortal

Zone Events are a fun way to get to know the game better while gaining meaningful loot along the way. Lost Artifacts Event is another zone event that takes place in the Shassar Sea.

At a glance, the event seems like any other event where you need to collect certain items and you are done but this event is not that simple. It is filled with fake collectibles and bobby traps mixed with the real item.

In order to complete this event, you will need to first find a mysterious scroll that will mark a location on the map, and then you will need to do a thorough search of the area marked on the map.

All over the area, you will find Ancients Urns, from which only one will be real. As soon as you find the real one, Calim will come and collect the Artifact. You can then fast travel to Tabri’s Encampment to claim your reward.

Diablo Immortal Lost Artifacts Event Walkthrough

To start the event, you will need to travel to the Shassar Sea and start taking down mobs of enemies. Any random enemy will drop a Mysterious Scroll upon death which you can collect.

The Mysterious Scroll can not be auto-looted so you need to keep an eye out for a blue scroll-like item. Once you find the Mysterious Scroll, click on it and it will mark a location on the map.

Keep in mind that you can only keep one Mysterious Scroll in your inventory at a time and to collect another one, you will need to completely dig out the area marked on the map.

Once you have found the Mysterious Scroll and traveled to the specified location, you will see Ancient Urns, all over the area. To easily carry out your search it is recommended to first clear out all the mobs in the area.

Once you have cleared all the present mobs, one by one open every Ancient Urn. Some will contain nothing, some will spawn a mob that will attack you, some will spawn a trap, and some will curse you for a few seconds.

There will be one real Ancient Urn which will upon opening spawn Calim. Calim will come and collect the Artifact that you have discovered. Once you are done with that, you can travel to Tabri’s Encampment Waypoint where you can talk to Calim to claim your reward.

The reward for completing this event will be a treasure chest containing x6 Enchanted Dust along with various items of varying rarity.

You can again go back to Shassar Sea and look for another Mysterious Scroll and do the whole thing over again.

How to Farm Lost Artifacts Event in Diablo Immortal

Farming Lost Artifact is not an easy task since the drop rate is extremely low. The Mysterious Scroll drop is random and sometimes you will need to take down multiple mobs in order to find one Mysterious Scroll.

Server Paragon Level starts at level 0 and will increase by 2 at every server reset. Your Paragon Level will be compared with Server Paragon Level and if you are below the Server Paragon Level, you will be rewarded with an experience.

When there are a lot of people on the server, it can cause several events to occur at the same time which is known as Power Hour. During the power hour, several events are happening at the same time which will cause you to miss some.

It is better to avoid the power hour since the drop rate of the scroll is already so low and missing the event or getting there late will even make the experience more challenging.

All of the Zone Events will occur with Hell difficulty which cannot be changed and will be unlocked after you have finished the campaign.

In conclusion, stay under server paragon level, avoid power hour, and upgrade your gear to balance out the hell difficulty.