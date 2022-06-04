Diablo Immortal Hidden Lairs Locations Guide

Diablo Immortal has several mini-dungeons called Hidden Lairs that you will come across while leveling your character through the main campaign.

Completing a Hidden Lair will reward you with normal gems, which is something you can ignore if you are looking to level up fast to get early access to the endgame.

If you are still bent on finding and clearing these mini-dungeons though, the following guide will tell you where to find them in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Hidden Lairs Locations

The problem with Hidden Lairs is that they are hard to find. They firstly have a rare spawn rate, meaning that you cannot just head to a waypoint to always find an available Hidden Lair.

Secondly, you will be informed when a Hidden Lair has opened in your zone. However, you will then need to find its entrance through exploration. If you fail to find the entrance within 10 minutes, the Hidden Lair will disappear and will then respawn at a different location.

Fortunately, the entrances to these mini-dungeons are not that random. They have particular locations in each zone.

Below are the possible spawning locations of Hidden Lairs in each zone

Ashwood Cemetery Hidden Lair Locations

Dark Wood Hidden Lair Locations

Shassar Sea Hidden Lair Locations

Library of Zoltun Kulle Hidden Lair Locations

Bilefen Hidden Lair Locations

Mount Zavain Hidden Lair Locations

Frozen Tundra Hidden Lair Locations

Diablo Immortal Hidden Lairs Objectives

Once you’ve entered a Hidden Lair either solo or with allies, you will be given simple tasks to complete that reward you with a Rank 1 normal gem. The whole point of completing Hidden Lairs is to get these normal gems. Hence, make sure to complete those tasks.

In order to complete a Hidden Lair, you will have to defeat its mini-boss at the end of the floor. When you finally kill the mini-boss, a blue portal will spawn to get you out of there.

However, there is a chance that a blue portal will spawn alongside a red portal. That red portal takes you to the second floor of the mini-dungeon. If you click on the blue portal, you will not be able to return.

The second floor will have a blacksmith at the start to help you Salvage items. The second floor will also give you another set of simple tasks as well as another mini-boss to defeat for more Rank 1 normal gems.

Hidden Lairs only have a chance to have two floors. You will never find a second red portal on the second floor.

As for your rewards, you’ll receive a chest that may contain the following Rank 1 normal gems: Aquamarine, Citrine, Ruby, Sapphire, Topaz, and Tourmaline.