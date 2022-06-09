Diablo Immortal Dark Wood Zone Guide

Progressing through the storyline of Diablo Immortal, you will eventually reach Dark Wood hunting down The Countess and her loyal Bloodsworn. Aiding you in the zone would be the Sisterhood of the Sightless Eye as you search for the Worldstone Shard. We have crafted this guide to provide you with details regarding all the ins and outs of the Dark Wood zone in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Dark Wood Zone Map Overview

After you have finished off the questlines with Deckard Cain and Charsi in Westmarch, you return and talk to Charsi who will give you an item given by the Sisterhood. It will open up a portal that will lead you to Darkwood Zone.

Once into the Darkwood, unlock the Waypoint to your left and complete the Bounty “Opening the Way” which you may have activated in Westmarch. You will need to kill 60 Bloodsworns to complete the bounty. Upon completion of the bounty, you will be able to access the Clans feature.

Diablo Immortal Dark Wood Questline

You will start off with a quest named Blackstone Village when you enter Darkwood. You will have to help out an injured man who will give you a letter to deliver and request you to save his daughter.

Lucian’s Hope

After interacting with the injured man, you will get a new quest named Lucian’s Hope. You investigate the Blackstone Village.

Then you will find Alyssa and save her from Bloodsworn attacking. Talk to Alyssa, after the dialogues are over, you’ll be on your way to Kashya.

You will be ambushed on your way which will end in tragedy.

Bloodsworn Den

After dealing with the outcome, you will talk to Kashya about seeking revenge. Then you will go towards the Bloodsworn Den. Upon entering the Den, you will fight off multiple Bloodsworn along the way until you find Hemlir, whom you have to free.

After freeing and exhausting his dialogues, Kashya will also come and ask you to deal with Lakri.

Lakri isn’t much of a threat, so defeating her would be piece of cake. After defeating a portal will open up in front of you, which will take you outside of the Den.

The Horadric Bestiary

After you get outside the Den, you will find Isolde right in front of you. Interact with her and she will give you the location for the Rogue Battlecamp where Kashya and Hemlir.

Once you reach the camp, fend off the Fallen attacking Liene, then talk to her. After talking to her, complete the next quests you get within the camp.

Gather the Reagents

Next, you will go to Arach’s Den in Darkwood. Defeat the Crimson Arach to obtain its eye. Then you will travel towards Fetid Swamp for the blood flower’s thorn. Once you reach the location, you will encounter Priestess Vassarici whom you have to defeat to get the blood flower’s thorns.

It’s easy to defeat her since she isn’t much of a threat. After obtaining the blood flower’s thorn, you will then travel towards the Bonfire in the Fallen Village.

You will find a Fallen Matriarch at the entrance of the Fallen Village. Defeat her to get inside the Village. Search the bonfire for the Blackened Branch and then give all the components back to Hemlir in the battle camp.

Between Two Evils

You talk with Hemlir and Akara for insights into the failed rituals. Hess will craft a leg armor which you have to pick up before going to the Damnation’s Camp. In the camp, Hemlir asks you to search for the source of the dark magic.

After reaching the camp, eliminate 9 cultists and then take the Ember of Dark Magic.

Tree of Inifuss

Take the ember to Tree of Inifuss and meet up with Hemlir. When you reach there, you will have to defend Hemlir from Bloodsworn or the quest will fail if he dies. When the ritual starts, protect Hemlir from the Bloodsworn.

After the ritual’s completed, Hemlir’s shadow clone will spawn and you will have to defeat him. Talk to Hemlir to exhaust his dialogues. Talk to Flavie, she will ask you to go to Sanguine Ruins.

Blood Resurrection

Once you reach the Ruins, follow after the Bloodsworn. It will lead you to Liene. Exhaust her dialogues and then enter the Lair of Blood Rose. Defeat the Blood Rose and then you’ll find Lakri. She will then again revive the Blood Rose. You may need to defeat it again.

Once defeated, leave the lair and talk to Akara just outside the lair. After exhausting her dialogues, she will ask you to travel to Forgotten Tower. Enter the tower, and defeat waves of enemies along the way until you find The Countess.

Delivering the Shards

Once you have defeated the Countess, Kashya will ask you to join her outside the tower. After exhausting her dialogues, you will head back to Westmarch.

Shardbearer

When you get back to Westmarch, go talk to Deckard Cain and exhaust his dialogues. Assist Cain in the ritual. Later, fend off demons who will be spawned from the shards. Leave the workshop.

Obtain a Crest

Go talk to the Crest Merchant standing close to the Elder Rift. He will ask you to complete Rift Challenges. Finish off the challenges and then talk to the merchant again.

Tools of the Trade

Head towards the Charsi’s Smithy and talk to her. She will gift you an armor piece for helping her sisters out.

Answers in the East

Return to Cain’s Workshop and talk to Cain about the research. After exhausting his dialogues examine the bookshelf and then talk to Cain again. Leave the workshop and head to Wolf City Tavern. Talk to the bartender inside the tavern.

A Captain’s Need

Leave the Tavern and defeat the pirates. After defeating them, talk to Jacktar Brute. Then talk to Captain Rehm. Exhaust his dialogues and head to the docks.

To the Docks

After reaching the docks, talk to Cain there, exhaust his dialogues and then again talk to Captain Rehm and set sail to Shassar Sea.

How to Farm Dark Wood Zone in Diablo Immortal

There are many different ways to farm rewards from the Darkwood Zone.

Purifying the Corruption Zone Event

Purify the Corruption is the main repeatable event within the Darkwood zone. There are multiple elites that you have to kill around in the zone to gain corruption points and once the corruption meter is filled, you have to cleanse yourself.

Blood Rose

The Blood Rose spawns every 20 minutes after its defeat. Defeat it multiple times to get 100 percent corruption. You can get corruption by killing other mobs as well. Once full, you will travel to Tree of Inifuss to summon your Shadow Clone and defeat it to get rewards.

Dark Wood Codex Objectives

There are 7 ways to get experience from the codex which is only one time.

You will unlock the Horadric Bestiary

Find the source of the Corruption in the Dark Wood

Complete the Forgotten Tower Dungeon

Equip a Level 20 Rare item

Earn 150 battlepoints

Complete the questline for Darkwood Zone

Forgotten Tower Dungeon

Lastly, each zone has its own dungeon which you can farm for juicy rewards. Darkwood zone has Forgotten Tower as its dungeon which you have to you clear. After you have defeated The Countess, you will be rewarded with 5 bonus treasure chests if you managed to defeat enemies in the dungeon within the time limit.

Considering how easy the Forgotten Tower dungeon is, with only 2 bosses inside it, this is an ideal farming location even after you have cleared it as part of the story.