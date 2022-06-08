Diablo Immortal Set Items Guide

Set Items are one of your primary endgame goals in Diablo Immortal. They can only be obtained from endgame dungeons and raids once you max out your character to level 60 to unlock Hell 1 difficulty. The following guide will explain all there is to know about Set Items while listing all of the Set Items you can obtain in Diablo Immortal.

Understanding Set Items In Diablo Immortal

Set Items are necessary to increase your combat rating in Diablo Immortal. They fall under your secondary gear slots and work in tandem with legendary items for additional bonuses. You can even upgrade your Set Items up to Rank 10 by visiting a blacksmith.

You have six slots for secondary gear: 1x Neck, 2x Rings, 1x Hands, 1x Waist, and 1x Feet. Each Set Item offers either a two-piece bonus, a four-piece bonus, or a six-piece bonus. These bonuses are offered if you combine different item pieces of the same set.

You can also stack bonuses by wearing different sets for multiple bonuses. For example, you can combine a two-piece bonus of one Set Item with a three-piece bonus of another Set Item. Diablo Immortal gives you the freedom to tailor your Set Items according to your playstyle.

Diablo Immortal Set Items

Diablo Immortal currently has eight Set Items. Blizzard Entertainment will possibly add more with post-release content updates when new dungeons or raids are rolled out down the road. For now, though, the following are the Set Items you can obtain in the game:

Issatar Imbued

This set mainly benefits the sorcery or magic class, but can also be useful for other classes looking for a powerful PvE DPS build.

2/6 Piece Bonus: Your movement speed is increased by 30% for 2 seconds every time you defeat an enemy.

4/6 Piece Bonus: For up to a total of 25%, the damage you deal is increased by 2.5% for every 5% increase in movement speed.

6/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to obtain a soul orb for 10 seconds every time you defeat an enemy. There’s only a 10% chance for it though. Furthermore, there is a time delay of 40 seconds between the use of this ability, so you cannot use it successively quickly.

Set Items Location Neck – Issatar At Rest Mad King’s Breach – Hell 2 and above Ring – Issatar Undone Cavern of Echoes – Hell 4 and above Ring – Issatar Enraged Pit Of Anguish – Hell 4 and above Hands – Issatar’s Open Hand Forgotten Tower – Hell 2 and above Waist – Issatar Contained Tomb of Fahir – Hell 1 and above Feet – Issatar The Brute Destruction’s End – Hell 1 and above

Shepherd’s Call to Wolves

This set is most useful for the Necromancer class but can still prove beneficial for other classes as well depending on their builds. This set can be used for both PvP and PvE purposes.

2/6 Piece Bonus: 15% more damage is dealt by your summons.

4/6 Piece Bonus: For up to a maximum of 18%, your chance to land a critical hit is increased by 3% every time you summon.

6/6 Piece Bonus: Allows your summons to enter the Frenzy state every time you land a critical hit. This Frenzied state only lasts for 10 seconds though.

Set Items Location Neck – Shepherd And Architect Tomb of Fahir – Hell 2 and above Ring – Shepherd And Mother Mad King’s Breach – Hell 4 and above Ring – Shepherd And Father Forgotten Tower – Hell 4 and above Hands – Shepherd And Beastmaster Destruction’s End – Hell 2 and above Waist – Shepherd And Begetter Kikuras Rapids – Hell 1 and above Feet – Shepherd And Leader Temple of Namari – Hell 1 and above

Feasting Baron’s Pack

This set can be used by any class because is mainly tailored for PvP builds because it buffs up your Loss of Control effects.

2/6 Piece Bonus: The time duration of your abilities that cause Loss Of Control is increased by 30%.

4/6 Piece Bonus: Enemies suffering from your Loss of Control effect take 15% more damage.

6/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to release ice after killing an enemy affected by your Loss of Control effect. This ice freezes any nearby enemies and deals damage to them.

Set Items Location Neck – The Subjugator Destruction’s End – Hell 2 and above Ring – The Turkey Tomb of Fahir – Hell 4 and above Ring – The Prisoner Forgotten Tower – Hell 4 and above Hands – The Mailed Fist Kikuras Rapids – Hell 2 and above Waist – The Gaoler Temple of Namari – Hell 1 and above Feet – The Tyrant Cavern of Echoes – Hell 1 and above

Grace of the Flagellant

This set is mainly used for PvE builds. It buffs up all kinds of damages like persistent Ground Damage, Channeled Damage, etc.

2/6 Piece Bonus: All Persistent Ground Damage, Channeled Damage, and Continual Damage is increased by 15%.

4/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to deal some amount of additional damage to your enemies after 5 successive hits.

6/6 Piece Bonus: Gives you a 4% chance to summon lightning every time you deal damage to an enemy. This lightning will stun your enemies for 2 seconds and deal some amount of damage upon impact.

Set Items Location Neck – Cut Throat Destruction’s End – Hell 2 and above Ring – Severed Thumb Temple of Namari – Hell 4 and above Ring – Broken Palm Kikuras Rapids – Hell 4 and above Hands – Bloody Hand Mad King’s Breach & Forgotten Tower – Hell 2 and above Waist – Open Gut Tomb of Fahir – Hell 1 and above Feet – Torn Sole Forgotten Tower – Hell 1 and above

Windloft Perfection

This set mainly focuses on improving your character’s movement speed and strength.

2/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to gain the Thousand Winds ability. This ability increases your movement speed by 15%, but will deactivate for 3 seconds if you get hit.

4/6 Piece Bonus: Increases the amount of damage you deal by 20% while the Thousand Winds ability is active.

6/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to gain a shield that stops you from taking damage for up to 5 hits while the Thousand Winds ability is active.

Set Items Location Neck – Wisdom’s Edge Forgotten Tower – Hell 2 and above Ring – Fairfleet Mad King’s Breach – Hell 4 and above Ring – Foulfleet Pit of Anguish – Hell 4 and above Hands – Hurtling Steel Tomb of Fahir – Hell 2 and above Waist – Whipcrack Destruction’s End – Hell 1 and above Feet – Stump-Stir Kikuras Rapids – Hell 1 and above

War Rags of Shal’baas

This set is mainly used to buff up your primary gear stats.

2/6 Piece Bonus: Increases the damage dealt from your Primary Attacks by 15%.

4/6 Piece Bonus: For up to a total of 25%, your Attack Speed is increased slowly as you use your Primary Attacks successively.

6/6 Piece Bonus: This allows a chance for your Primary Attacks to increase your Attack Speed by 10 seconds.

Set Items Location Neck – Burning Heart of Shal’baas Pit of Anguish – Hell 2 and above Ring – Resting Flags of Shal’baas Temple of Namari – Hell 4 and above Ring – Braided Serpent of Shal’baas Cavern of Echoes – Hell 4 and above Hands – Dozen Strikes of Shal’baas Mad King’s Breach – Hell 2 and above Waist – Storm-Tack of Shal’baas Forgotten Tower – Hell 1 and above Feet – Wind-Trods of Shal’baas Tomb of Fahir – Hell 1 and above

Untouchable Mountebank

This set is mainly used for defensive purposes as it provides survival and shielding buffs.

2/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to get a shield. This shield absorbs damage that is equal to 13% of your max health. There’s only a 20% chance of receiving this shield each time you take damage though, and that too with a time of 9 seconds in between.

4/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to get a shield that absorbs damage that is equal to 33% of your max health.

6/6 Piece Bonus: This skill bonus allows for your shield to explode, dealing damage that is equal to 40% of your max health to nearby enemies. There’s only a 25% chance of this occurring though.

Set Items Location Neck – Mountebank’s Flourish Cavern of Echoes – Hell 2 and above Ring – Mountebank’s Misdirection Temple of Namari – Hell 4 and above Ring – Mountebank’s Marvel Kikuras Rapids – Hell 4 and above Hands – Mountebank’s Shirking Pit of Anguish – Hell 2 and above Waist – Mountebank’s Bravado Mad King’s Breach – Hell 1 and above Feet – Mountebank’s Slyness Forgotten Tower – Hell 1 and above

Vithu’s Urges

This set is mainly used for buffing up your teammates. It is best used for supporting roles during dungeons and raids.

2/6 Piece Bonus: Increases the time duration of all positive effects on you\your party by 30%

4/6 Piece Bonus: Every time you use a skill to buff up yourself or your party member, you’ll increase the target’s Attack Speed by 30%, for 3 seconds.

6/6 Piece Bonus: This allows you to create an area of 15% Life Drain for you and your party members for 10 seconds every time you use a skill to buff up yourself or a party member. There is a time duration of 40 seconds during which you cannot use this ability successively.

Set Items Location Neck – Awakener’s Urge Kikuras Rapids – Hell 2 and above Ring – Shameless Urge Tomb of Fahir – Hell 4 and above Ring – Modest Urge Destruction’s End – Hell 4 and above Hands – Luminary’s Urge Temple of Namari – Hell 2 and above Waist – Exemplar’s Urge Cavern of Echoes – Hell 1 and above Feet – Beacon’s Urge Pit of Anguish – Hell 1 and above

How To Get Set Items In Diablo Immortal

You can find Set Items by exploring dungeons and defeating their bosses at Hell 1 and Hell 2 difficulty levels.

The final boss of each dungeon doesn’t always drop a Set Item though. There’s only a chance/probability of bosses dropping a random Set Item. That probability is also very low, akin to legendary items in the game. Hence, you will be grinding dungeons a lot in the endgame.

The Set Items you’ll find in the dungeons depend on the difficulty. Amulets and Rings only drop on Hell 2 difficulty while the others can drop at Hell 1 difficulty.

You can also go after some specific Set Items if you want. Diablo Immortal offers a feature in which you can locate the Set Items via the “Recommended Builds” menu. To access this feature, open up your inventory and head over to the Recommended Builds menu. There, each build will have a Set Item placed in the Secondary Gear slots.

All you have to do then is find your desired Set Item in a build, click on the Set Item, and then click the “How to Get” option after it pops up. This will inform you of the dungeon you’ll find the Set Item in and also on which difficulty.