How to Check and Raise Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal

Everyone wants an upper hand during a fight. Lucky for us, Diablo Immortal has attributes named Combat Rating that do just that. It decreases the damage suffered and increases damage done. It’s a win-win for us on both ends. But increasing the Combat Rating, you might face some difficulties. We have made a guide that explains how to check and raise your Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal.

How to Check Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal

You can check your Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal by following these simple steps:

Click on the Character panel or Inventory on the top right corner of the screen, which can easily be located below the menu icon.

Inside the menu, you will find your game character, and on the left side of that, look for the Attributes icon and click it.

To get to the Combat Ratings, navigate the Attributes menu until you find the “More Attributes icon” and click it.

Then you will see a list that will show you a couple of other stats, including the Combat Rating you need.

How to Raise Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal

In Diablo Immortal, there are numerous benefits to increasing your Combat Rating. The first one is that you will deal more damage with your hits and absorb less damage if someone hits you during the combat. You need to follow several things mentioned below to increase your Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal.

Upgrade the Helliquary’s ability.

The first and most obvious tip anyone could give you on increasing Combat Rating is to play and progress through the game. You will come across several bosses, and defeating them will give you Helliquary Trophies and the Helliquary itself.

Upgrading the Helliquary will give you permanent Combat Rating enhancement. Using the Hellfire Scoria to get new missions and complete them will give you a high Combat Rating.

Upgrade the Gems

There are twelve Equipment Slots in each class of Diablo Immortal, and you can use the Legendary Equipment to put in any Primary Equipment Slots. Your Primary equipment slots are Chest, Shoulder, Weapon, Leg, Offhand, and Helm.

Legendary Gem will define The Damage of your equipped item and give you a Combat Rating.

To gain the maximum Combat Rating out of Legendary Gems, put them in all the slots you can find in your class and upgrade them more often.

Upgrading your Gear Rank

In Diablo Immortal, you can find three gears named Legendary, Rare, and Set that can be upgraded to improve their rank. As a result of the upgrades, your current Combat Rating rises.

You need to collect numerous Materials and Gold and Then go to the Blacksmith located in Westmarch to increase your Gear Rank.

The Legendary Gear will increase attributes like Intelligence, Strength, Willpower, and Vitality, which will, later on, increase your Combat Rating.

Acquire Superior Gear

When playing the game, note the locations where the Legendary, Rare, and Set are dropped more often. By acquiring better gear, it can directly increase your Combat Rating.

You can get the Legendary gear by defeating the bosses, the treasure chest, and the Challenger rift reward. Choose Hell 2 as your difficulty whiles farming the gear.

Diablo Immortal Combat Rating Too Low

The message “your combat rating is too low” appears when you want to participate in a raid, and for that, the game has set a benchmark Combat Rating of 420.

To participate in a raid, you will need a Combat Rating of 420 or more, and usually, players will reach this Combat Rating around level 44-48.

The upper portion of this guide explains things you need to do to increase your Combat Rating if you have trouble with that.