Diablo Immortal Attributes: Best Stats to Raise

To help you understand how the attributes system works in Diablo Immortal, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through all of the information you need to know about each attribute in the game, including the best stats to raise for each class in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Primary Attributes

In Diablo Immortal, your character has a multitude of different attributes. These attributes are grouped into three categories based on their importance: Primary, Secondary and Additional Attributes.

There are many different ways of raising attributes in Diablo Immortal. And every time you raise an attribute by 1 point, you gain 1 Combat Rating. But to take full advantage of the attribute system, you need to understand what each attribute does and how important it is to the different classes in the game.

To help you out with that, this guide will cover the functions of each attribute and the best attributes for each class in Diablo Immortal.

Let’s start off with the Primary Attributes. There are 5 Primary Attributes in Diablo Immortal. These are the most important attributes and need to be focused on the most.

Strength

The Strength attribute increases the Combat Rating of Barbarians, Crusaders, Monks and Demon Hunters by 1 per point and also raises their damage by 0.33, per point.

Necromancers and Wizards receive little to no benefit from the Strength attribute.

Intelligence

The Intelligence attribute increases the Combat Rating of Necromancers and Wizards by 1 per point and also raises their damage by 0.33 per point.

Barbarians, Crusaders, Monks and Demon Hunters receive little to no benefit from the Intelligence attribute.

Fortitude

The Fortitude attribute increases the Combat Rating of all classes by 1 per point and also increases their Armor and Armor Penetration (Secondary Attributes) by 0.1 per point.

Vitality

The Vitality attribute increases the Combat Rating of all classes by 1 per point and also increases their Life stat by 3 per point.

Willpower

The Willpower attribute increases the Combat Rating of all classes by 1 per point and also increases their Potency and Resistance (Secondary Attributes) by 0.1 per point.

Diablo Immortal Secondary Attributes

The Secondary Attributes in Diablo Immortal are completely dependent on your Primary Attributes and grant some additional strengths to your character.

But that does not mean that Secondary Attributes are unimportant. In fact, some of the Secondary Attributes are the most important attributes in the entire game.

Combat Rating

The Combat Rating attribute is undoubtedly the most important attribute in the game. It is a combination of your Offense Rating and Defense Rating Secondary Attributes.

This attribute is used to decide how much damage you deal to an opponent and how much damage to take from them by comparing your Combat Rating with theirs. Combat Rating is raised through gear and gems.

Armor

The Armor attribute decreases the damage taken by your character and also raises your Block Chance; which scales directly with your character level and can go up to 60% against mobs and 20% against players. Armor is raised by Fortitude and Paragon abilities.

Armor Penetration

The Armor Penetration stat governs how much of the enemy’s armor you ignore when you attack them by comparing itself with the enemy’s Armor stat. It also raises your Critical Hit damage. Armor Penetration is raised by Fortitude and Paragon abilities.

Potency

The Potency attribute governs the duration of the debuffs that you inflict by comparing itself with the opponent’s Resistance stat.

If your Potency is very high compared to the enemy’s Resistance, the duration of your debuffs can be increased by up to +99% for mobs and +50% for players. Potency is raised by Willpower and Paragon abilities.

Resistance

The Resistance Attribute governs the duration of debuffs inflicted on you by comparing itself with the opponent’s Potency stat. Resistance is raised by Willpower and Paragon abilities.

Diablo Immortal Additional Attributes

The Additional Attributes in Diablo Immortal allow you to fine-tune your character build so it performs exactly how you want it to.

These attributes are basically the Magic properties that further strengthen your equipment and grant more buffs.

Accuracy Rating

The Accuracy Rating attribute governs your chances of landing a hit on an enemy by comparing itself with the enemy’s Evasion Rating. It rolls on Helms, Shoulders and Main-Hands.

Critical Hit Chance

The Critical Hit Chance attribute governs the chance of your attacks to be Critical Hits, which deal 2x damage. It is raised further by the Critical Hit Damage attribute.

Critical Hit Damage

The Critical Hit Damage attribute governs the damage you deal from Critical Hits beyond the base 2x damage. Say you get a 1% roll, the damage from your Critical Hits will be +201% instead of +200%.

Attack Speed

The Attack Speed attribute governs the speed of your skills and Primary Attacks. This attribute affects both melee and magic attacks.

Cooldown Reduction

The Cooldown Reduction attribute governs the duration of your skill cooldowns, allowing them to recharge quicker.

Movement Speed

The Movement Speed attribute governs the speed of your character’s movement.

Block Chance

The Block Chance attribute governs the chance of you blocking all damage from an opponent’s attack. Do note that you cannot block Critical Hits.

Cheat Death

The Cheat Death attribute provides you with a chance to avoid death when you get killed by an enemy and instead, get reduced to 1 Life.

Do note that this attribute does not grant immunity upon being triggered, so if you have a damage-over-time debuff applied on you at the time of your death, you will likely end up dying anyway.

Life Regeneration

The Life Regeneration attribute allows you to regenerate a small percentage of your maximum Life every 5 seconds, but only while you’re not in combat. After leaving combat, you need to wait 3 seconds for Life Regeneration to activate.

Damage Increase

The Damage Increase attribute allows the player to deal more damage during the Cycle of Strife. It is a Faction feature and the increase in damage you get is based upon your rank in the Faction and what Faction you’re in.

Adventurer Faction grants a 0% increase, Shadows grants up to 32% at Whisperer IV and The Immortals grants up to X% at Crown Rank X.

Defense Increase

The Defense Increases stat allows you to take less damage from players during the Cycle of Strife. It is a Faction feature and the decrease in damage you get is based upon your rank in the Faction and what Faction you’re in.

Adventurer Faction grants a 0% increase, Shadows grants up to 32% at Whisperer IV and The Immortals grants up to X% at Crown Rank X.

Magic Find

The Magic Find attribute governs the chance of monsters to drop higher-quality drops. Do note that it does not affect the quality of Set Items in Dungeons.

Diablo Immortal Best Stats to Raise

Now that you’re up to speed with what each attribute does in Diablo Immortal, the next step in understanding the attribute system is to learn which stats are best suited for which classes.

But before we dive into that, let’s go over the stats that are universally useful. These stats will provide you with significant benefits no matter what the class of your character is.

Fortitude, Vitality and Willpower are the Primary Attributes that you need to raise no matter what the class of your character is. These attributes will raise your Armor and Armor Penetration, Life and Potency and Resistance respectively.

All of the attributes are needed irrespective of the class of your character, so make sure to invest some points into Fortitude, Vitality and Willpower.

Now, let’s talk about the stats which are best suited for specific classes. Strength is for classes that use melee attacks instead of magic spells. This means that if you have a spell caster build, Strength is completely useless for you.

If your character is a Barbarian, Monk, Demon Hunter or Crusader, you will benefit heavily from Strength.

And on the other hand, Intelligence is for classes that use magic spells instead of melee attacks. This means that if you have a melee attack build, Intelligence is completely useless for you.

If your character is a Wizard or a Necromancer, the Intelligence attribute is the way to go.

With all this information in mind, below we have listed down the three most important stats for each class in Diablo Immortal.

Best Stats for Barbarian in Diablo Immortal

Strength

Fortitude

Vitality

Best Stats for Necromancer in Diablo Immortal

Intelligence

Vitality

Willpower

Best Stats for Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal

Strength

Fortitude

Vitality

Best Stats for Monk in Diablo Immortal

Strength

Fortitude

Willpower

Best Stats for Crusader in Diablo Immortal

Willpower

Strength

Vitality

Best Stats for Wizard in Diablo Immortal