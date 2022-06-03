Diablo Immortal Barbarian Class Explained

In this Diablo Immortal guide, we’ll be looking into the Barbarian class, the best skills it possesses, and an insane build that can wipe out hordes of enemies. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

How to Play Barbarian in Diablo Immortal

Barbarian is arguably one of the best classes that exist in Diablo Immortal. If you’re a fan of melee combat and want to crush your enemies, you’re in for a treat.

The Barbarian class is the best when it comes to wiping away enemies and crowd control. It delivers devastating attacks that drain most boss health pools and instantly kill small minions. Moreover, the class has some extra buffs overall, giving exceptional mobility to the whole team.

The Barbarian class can be challenging when you’re just starting out with it in the game; however, you can absolutely crush the battleground once you get a hold of it.

While facing enemies, one of the first things we recommend is to pull the enemy’s attention towards you. Since the class is very agile and has some insane AoE damage abilities and crowd control specialization, doing so will give the opportunity to destroy enemies in groups.

Use your crowd control abilities such as Demoralize or Chained Spear, and once they are near you, blow them away. We recommend using Whirldwind or Hammer of the Ancients as your primary attacks to do so.

Also, don’t use these attacks on a single enemy; instead, make it on a group, as these have an extensive cooldown and can make you vulnerable to the attacks of your foes.

To really get the best of the barbarian class, we also recommend you practice reducing any melee gaps between you and the enemy. Since Barbarian lacks single target damage output, you must be mindful of your positioning.

Always keep your enemies in a melee range and use your mobile skills such as leaping, jumping, and sprinting to get near to attack.

Diablo Immortal Barbarian Best Skills



The Barbarian class has various skills, however, knowing the best ones to incorporate into your builds helps you massively when playing with this class in Diablo Immortal.

The following are the top 6 best skills we recommend you choose from. Remember, the damage output of the skills varies on your skill rank.

Wrath of the Berserker



It is a fantastic skill for solo players and can help you level up by giving amazing mobility. It is described as the skill that increases your attack speed by 50% and movement speed by 20% for 6.5 seconds. You can destroy enemies without giving them a chance to fight back. It is unlocked at level 50 and has a cooldown of 30 seconds.

Furious Charge



Excellent skill while playing PVP. It provides players with three charges that they are affected by once every 3 seconds. In addition, it has incredible fast damage output that can knock away most enemies nearby at once.

With proper targeting, you can almost kill any enemy you want. It causes massive damage and can also help you escape situations where you want to minimize danger and damage. It has a cooldown of 9 seconds and can be unlocked at level 20

Hammer of the Ancients



You can get great use out of these skills while playing PvP and PvE. With legendary items like The Remembered and Davin’s Legacy, it unleashes the ancient spirit that stuns the enemies and absolutely crushes them for you.

Moreover, this skill helps you unleash a massive hammer that smashes enemies in front of you, giving them substantial damage and shaking the earth. Lastly, it provides additional damage for over 2 seconds, depending on your skill level. It has a cooldown of 12 seconds and is unlocked at level 1.

Demoralize



One of the best skills for crowd control and diverting the enemy’s attention towards you. It releases a vicious shout that forces nearby monsters to attack you. By doing so, you can have groups of them approach you, and you can perform your best melee attack to get rid of them all at once.

It damages enemies near you depending on your skill level and reduces their damage towards you by 30%. This skill lasts for 8 seconds with a cooldown of 30 seconds. You can unlock it at level 38.

Sprint



This skill is essential when closing the melee gap with enemies. By helping you increase your movement speed by 50% for 4.5 seconds, you can get near enemies and release your attacks to kill in groups.

In addition, when this skill is active, you can run around unhindered to get near enemies, and you are also immune to movement impairing effects. This skill is unlocked at level 15 with a cooldown of 16 seconds.

Whirlwind



One of the best skills of the Barbarian class; an essential part of almost every build. It is very strong due to its properties of striking all nearby enemies and giving them damage varying on your skill rank.

It also affects their speed by reducing it by 70%. It has a cooldown of 30 seconds and is unlocked at level 50.

Diablo Immortal Barbarian Best Weapons



The three best weapons we recommend while playing with this class are The Tempest, Eager Maelstrom, and Broken Soul.

The Tempest

The Tempest is one of the most important and best main hand weapons for the Barbarian class. It modifies the Whirlwind skill by increasing the AoE damage to another level and guaranteeing striking enemies with greater accuracy. However, it does put a compromise on the movement speed penalty.

Eager Maelstrom

Eager Maelstrom modifies the Whirlwind skill by increasing the radius; however, it also decreases the movement speed of the skill.

Broken Soul

For off-hand weapons, Broken Soul is the best choice for the Barbarian class. This modifies your Wrath of the Berserker skill. It has a Cruelty Inscription that alters the Critical Hit Chance by 50% for 6 seconds instead of the attack speed. It is excellent for dealing with heaps of enemies at once and getting rid of them without putting too much time into it.

Diablo Immortal Best Barbarian Armor Sets



These are some of our picks for armor that enhances your skill performance. The rest of the parts can be of your choice or a mixture of your favorites.

Starting with Lasting Hate, it is a headpiece for the Barbarian class that modifies the Wrath of the Berserker skill. It increases its duration by 30% giving you more time to destroy the foes nearby.

Next comes the chest piece, The Gathering. It modifies Whirlwind for you by pulling enemies to you so you can use your melee combat skills and turn groups of enemies into dust at once. Ydama’s Cyclone also aids in increasing the effects of Whirlwind by increasing damage output by 10%.

Lastly, Swiftwing is the legendary pants for the Barbian class that also increases Sprint Skill’s benefits by increasing mobility skills of the nearby allies.