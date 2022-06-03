Diablo Immortal Necromancer Class Explained

In this guide, we will tell you each and everything related to Best Necromancer builds in Diablo Immortal. We will also tell you the best skills, best weapons and best armor sets for Necromancer Builds in Diablo Immortal.

How to Play Necromancer in Diablo Immortal

Summons, support, crowd control, AoE, and single target are all things that necromancers excel at. They have the highest level of Crowd Control of any class in the game, which makes them excellent at halting attackers in PvP. They have super high damage.

Necromancers deal massive damage but have very bad movement. The thing about the Necromancer is they are the ultimate pet class. If you like to use pets in the games that you play, the Necromancer is absolutely for you

Necromancer’s raid buffs are great, and its ultimate is the finest in the game. Necromancer has minions for all kinds of situations. It also rewards Tactical Play in PvP. Their mobility sucks and can be Corpse Reliant. You might have to swap between builds constantly.

Necromancers can be kind of hit or miss in PvP. If you can learn to use their abilities, they summon a really annoying wall or tower that can really disrupt teams. But it takes a little bit of getting used to. Some of your summons die very easily in PvP. So, it takes a little bit of practice.

The Necromancer has the ability to conjure creatures that can tank all damage while still dealing enormous amounts of damage.

The Necromancer class is ideal for groups. It will provide a wide range of bonuses to your party members. Necromancer’s ability Bone Wall, which allows you to lock down opponents and deliver huge damage, makes him incredibly effective in PVP.

Necromancer is a difficult class to play since most of your skills demand you to be near to the enemy’s mid-range. What’s more, is that it is a sluggish class with no escape talents, you’ll have to play cautiously in that range.

You must first summon your golem and skeletal mage before the combat can begin. Then assault the opposition group with your skeleton troops and golem. Continue to call your golems and skeletons to benefit from their perks.

When as many pets as possible are in the target region, you always use the Dark Curse. Keep this ability on cooldown at all times. You can spam your primary attack into the crowd the rest of the time.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer Best Skills

We will primarily be using Soulfire, Command Skeletons, Command Golem, Dark Curse, and Skeletal Mage skills. Summon all these to bring havoc on your enemies. The Guided by Maggots legendary power is going to give frenzy to all of your summons. Summon everybody up, give them a curse and run.

You’re going to be able to dominate everything solo. It will be a little bit slow. You got to just walk around because wraith form sucks, but you’ve got your army to do all your bidding. Just watch everyone die around you.

If you’re playing solo, Soulfire and Bone Wall are too highly useful skills. You can use Bone Wall with Ever-Grasping Vestments, this gives you a line of skeletal soldiers. It’s going to put a little formation in front of you. With this formation, you can spam Soulfire from behind.

We will detonate stuff with Corpse Explosion. It’s very valuable in Challenge Rifts, one of the only game modes where we will continue to use it. Command Golem will tank for us and be a godly summon.

Dark curse with Mournful Destroyer is going to curse the ground and consistently deal damage as we group up our huge clump of enemies. We’re going to lay this down and just burn them alive. Corpses explode once we get the corpses on the ground.

In the group Challenge Rifts, we can take certain things that are going to help our friends like Bone Armor. Protect yourself and your allies with a shield of bones as it absorbs damage for 12 seconds.