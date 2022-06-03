Diablo Immortal Wizard Class Explained

In this guide, we will tell you each and everything related to the Best Wizard builds in Diablo Immortal. We will also tell you the best skills, best weapons and best armor sets for Wizard Builds in Diablo Immortal.

How to Play Wizard Class in Diablo Immortal

Wizards are one of the most powerful classes in Diablo Immortal since they can use a variety of Area of Effect and Crowd Control spells. You will be able to manipulate your opponent, make flawless combinations, and obliterate foes with the assistance of these talents.

With the Wizard Class, you’ll be able to use numerous elements like fire, ice, and air to unleash devastating attack combinations on your opponents. Wizards are among the most powerful long-range combatants, but they are also extremely vulnerable, similar to traditional glass cannons.

The Wizard class in Diablo Immortal is particularly beneficial in a group where other players will collect hostile creatures and you may nuke them down.

Wizards have a lot of single-target damage spells and are quite mobile. So, if you know how to play Wizard, you’ll be a PVP juggernaut. Wizards can teleport and one of their lightning powers may also give you a lot of mobility, so they can move around quickly.

In PVP, you can use teleport to control opposing players and remain at a safe distance from them, and you can also do an enormous amount of damage in a short amount of time using the Wizard Class. The wizard class is more difficult to play than other classes since you must complete skill combinations in order to do considerable damage.

A lot of their skills have either very long cooldowns or are channeled. That is just not good enough in most cases for Diablo Immortal. You don’t want to cast one thing and then not be able to do it for 15 seconds.

You don’t want to stand there, channeling a skill that’s almost never good in this game. You need to be mobile and need to be doing a lot of things simultaneously.

This is one of the biggest problems with this Wizard class. It relies on combos and if you don’t combo, you lose a ton of damage. You have to learn to do it. In addition to that, you have to skill shot a lot of your casts.

You have to land the Meteor exactly where the monsters are going to be because there’s a little bit of a drop time. They’re very squishy and you have only got one buff from disintegrating which is honestly a lot to give up just to give up, just to give one buff to the group.

They’re pretty good at AoE but every class is good at AoE. They’re incredibly good at Crowd Controlling. Wizards have some very nice synergies and move very well but the long cooldowns and channeled skills are a problem.

To speed up your growth and leveling, you should equip stronger gear as soon as you get it. Your inventory will begin to flash as you earn stronger items from foes you’ve slain.

If you didn’t know, Diablo Immortal features a battle pass that you can purchase. In the battle pass, you will acquire a legendary item that will considerably improve your Wizard’s strength, so equip it as quickly as possible.

While leveling, you will come across a lot of gems, so make sure to equip them all to gain that additional boost. Legendary equipment such as the Siphon, Unrepentant Gale, and Windshaper, all beneficial for the Wizard class, can be found if you’re lucky.

Diablo Immortal Wizard Best Weapons

We’ll utilize Windshaper as the main weapon and The Siphon as the offhand weapon. When you use Windshaper in conjunction with Arcane Winds, the whirlwind created by Arcane Winds will now pursue a target and inflict damage on everyone in its path. When coupled with Lightning Nova, the Siphon improves your movement speed by 60%.