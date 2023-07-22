Diablo 4 Best Dungeon Affixes, And The Ones To Avoid

During your journey into Diablo 4, you will be clearing all sorts of different dungeons. You’ll do this as part of the campaign, to grind loot, and to get Aspects. However, in the later stages of the game, and on higher world tiers, you’ll find Nightmare Dungeons. These are harder dungeons than normal and they have affixes like gear.

These dungeon affixes are events that may occur as you clear a dungeon and may be both positive and negative. As a result, you’ll experience playing through these dungeons will be harder.

If you are looking for the best dungeons to farm, then you must look for the dungeons that have the best dungeon affixes.

How many dungeon affixes can you get at once?

The number of dungeon affixes you receive during your exploration in Diablo 4, depends upon the rank of your Tier level. The higher the Tier level goes, the more affixes you will receive.

These tiers are displayed on the Nightmare Sigils which are responsible for deciding the number of affixes. They will also decide the number and power of Elites monsters and the difficulty of the dungeon. Below we have shared the formula of how many affixes you can receive and which tier:

Tier 1-10: 1 positive affix, 2 negative affixes.

Tier 11-20: 1 positive affix, 3 negative affixes.

Tier 21-100: 1 positive affix, 4 negative affixes.

List of all dungeon affixes and their effects in Diablo 4

We have compiled a list of all the dungeon affixes you can get and their effects. Some of these are positive effects and will aid your endeavor in clearing the dungeon. The majority of these are negative.

Dungeon Affix Type Effect Armor Breakers negative Each ranged attack by the Monster reduces 6% of your Armor for the next 6 seconds Avenger negative As a monster is killed, the other monsters near it avenge it by dealing additional damage Backstabbers negative Monsters deal an additional 100% damage when attacking from the back Blood Blister negative Blood Blister can be summoned after killing a Monster. They deal area damage after exploding. Battle Hardened positive Each 10% decrease in Health grants you a 6% increase in damage reduction Control Impaired Explosions positive Creates an explosion after you get hit by a Control Impairing Effect Dodge Breakers negative Each ranged attack by the Monster reduces 12% of dodge chance for the next 6 seconds Drifting Shade negative Drifting Shade creates a Nightmare Field to deal damage when it reaches the target. Death Pulse negative Lightning pulses are released after killing a Monster Dodge Breakers negative Each ranged attack by the Monster reduces 12% of dodge chance for the next 6 seconds Empowered Elites (Shock Lance) negative Each Elite possesses an Electric Lance affix. Empowered Elites (Cold Enchanted) negative Each Elite possesses a Cold Enchanted” affix. Empowered Elites (Poison Enchanted) negative Each Elite possesses a Poison Enchanted affix. Frost Damage positive Deal an additional 10% Frost Damage Fire Damage positive Deal an additional 10% Fire damage. Gold Find positive You are able to find an additional 20% Gold Increased Critical Strike positive Increases an additional 6% Critical Strike Chance Increased Healing positive Heaving Received increases by an additional 10% Lightning Caller positive Damages enemies by striking lightning upon them Lightning Damage positive Deal an additional 10% Lightning damage. Lightning Storm negative Lightning is summoned above the target. Magic Find positive You are able to find an increased number of items from your enemies. Monster Attack Speed negative Monsters gain an additional 20% Attack Speed. Monster Crowd Control Resist negative Crowd Control Duration is decreased by an additional 30% Monster Fire Damage negative Monsters use 15% of Physical damage as Fire to deal damage Monster Shadow Damage negative Monsters use 15% of Physical damage as Shadow to deal damage Monster Poison Damage negative Monsters deal 22% of Physical damage as Poison to deal damage for 5 seconds Monster Lightning Damage negative Monsters deal 15% of Physical damage as Lightning to deal damage Monster Cold Damage negative Monsters deal 15% of Physical damage as Cold to deal damage Monster Burning Damage negative Monsters deal 22% of Physical Damage as Burning to deal damage for 5 seconds Monster Shadow Damage Over Time negative Monsters deal 22% of Physical Damage as Shadow to deal damage for 5 seconds Monster Bleeding Damage negative Monsters deal 22% of Physical Damage as Bleeding to deal damage for 5 seconds Monster Vulnerable Resist negative Reduces 45% of the Vulnerable duration effects against monsters Monster Regen negative Monsters regenerate an additional 1.5% Max life each second Monster Life negative Additional 30% life is granted to Monsters Nightmare Portal negative Monsters come out of Nightmare portals to deal damage. Nudging Evade positive Enemies are pushed back when you use Evade Physical Damage positive Deal an additional 10% Shadow damage. Poison Damage positive Deal an additional 10% Poison damage. Poisonous Evade positive Damages enemies using the Poison left behind after using Evad Quick Killer positive Receive 1.5% additional Attack and Move Speed after decimating a monster. Resource Burn negative 12% of Primary resources are burned when a Monster performs a ranged attack Resistance Breakers negative Each ranged attack by the Monster reduces 6% of resistance for the next 6 seconds Shadow Damage positive Deal an additional 10% Shadow damage. Stormbane’s Wrath negative Lethal pulses are released when Stormbane’s Wrath reached the target Thorns positive Each Thorn receives an increment of 249. Unstoppable Monsters negative When their life is below 22%, monsters become Unstoppable Volcanic negative A volcanic eruption occurs near you during combat

Best positive dungeon affixes

Positive dungeon affixes provide many useful effects throughout your Nightmare dungeon run and balance the difficulty a bit. The dungeon will still be challenging but now you’ll have a fighting chance. Keeping that in mind, the best positive dungeon affixes in Diablo 4 are:

Increased Critical Strike

Quick Killer

Magic Find

Gold Find

Using the Increased Critical Strike and Quick Killer positive affixes. With the former, you gain a tremendous boost in your damage output as you’ll be performing critical strikes frequently. While Quick Killer offers you a boost in Attack and Movement Speeds.

The Magic Find and Gold Find affixes are both beneficial providing you with increased chances of finding magical items and more gold. These are excellent if you want to do some farming.

Worst negative dungeon affixes

Negative dungeon affixes are used to strengthen your adversaries in a Nightmare Dungeon and up the challenge. In return, you’ll also get the chance to earn better loot.

But sometimes, you end up with dungeon affixes that are nothing more than a pain. Here are the worst negative dungeon affixes to avoid in Diablo 4:

Slowing Projectile

Resource Burn

Death Pulse

Backstabbers

Stormbane’s Wrath

Drifting Shade

Resistance Breakers

With Slowing Projectile, your enemies’ ranged attacks will have a 40% chance of slowing you down. Resource Burn will deplete your primary resource every time your enemies hit you with their ranged attacks.

In Death Pulse, enemies will release pulses of damaging energy when they die. Backstabber buffs their attacks if they attack you from behind while in Stormbane’s Wrath and Drifting Shade, projectiles will chase you and damage you on hit.

Resistance Breakers will turn you vulnerable when enemies attack you at range as their attacks will bring down your resistance.

Can you replace/change dungeon affixes in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 allows you to replace your dungeon affixes using the Occultists Enchant items option. Enchanting will provide you access to choose any Affix from the given item and replace it. However, there are limitations to it as you can only change it on a single item.

Do note that when changing your Affix, initially it will not have a high cost. However, as you start replacing more Affixes, you will see a gradual increase in its cost as well which will force you to use most of your Diablo 4 gold.