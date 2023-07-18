How To Get Aspect Of The Rampaging Werebeast In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast is one of the best Druid aspects in Diablo 4 that affects a particular offensive skill. This legendary aspect passively impacts the Grizzly Rage skill from the Druid skill tree and makes it even deadlier.

The aspect of the rampaging Werebeast in D4 increases the active duration of Grizzly Rage by up to 5 seconds. This allows you to deal more damage with critical strikes and receive less damage from the direct hits of enemies.

With other passives enabled, this legendary aspect converts a Druid into an unstoppable killing machine. We recommend imprinting it to a double-handed weapon, increasing its passive impact by 100%.

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast location in Diablo 4

You must travel west of the Hawezar region to find this legendary aspect and complete the Endless Gates dungeon. This dungeon is North of the Umir Plateau settlement, which players can reach by fast traveling to the Zarbinzet waypoint.

You must kill the guardian of the Endless Gates dungeon, Scourge of the Land, to get the Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast in D4. There are no other side quests or main quests associated with this dungeon.

You can also farm high-level enemies hoping for a legendary gear drop containing this legendary aspect. You can extract it by visiting the Occultist.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast builds in Diablo 4

Being a particular legendary aspect, you can only use it with Druid builds that lean heavily towards Werebeast forms and main Grizzly Rage as their ultimate. This severely limits our options to utilize this fantastic legendary aspect.

One of the builds that perfectly complement Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast is Pulverize Werebear Druid build in D4. Built around Pulverize as its core ability and Grizzly Rage to finish the damage rotation, this build deals a lot of damage to close and far enemies while absorbing most of the damage.

You can boost these characteristics further by imprinting the aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast to a two-handed weapon.