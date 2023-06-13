How To Get Veiled Crystals In Diablo 4

Veiled Crystals in Diablo 4 are a valuable resource to help you build your character or equipment. It is almost non-existent on the map of Diablo 4. There is a way to acquire them. But for this, you must do some rare or legendary item farming in Diablo 4. This guide contains info on how to get your hands on Veiled Crystals.

Where to find Veiled Crystals in Diablo 4

Veiled Crystals can drive you mad if you try to find them on the map. They may spawn randomly, but we are yet to see the evidence. The only sure shot you can get Veiled Crystals is to go to the Blacksmith and salvage the unwanted Rare Items in your inventory.

You can use the following map to find the nearest Blacksmith to your current location in Diablo 4.

Yellow color distinguishes rare items, so it is hard to miss out on them. Ensure you have enough before going to the Blacksmith, which causes more trips.

If you are interested in farming, random event rewards, Helltide and opening up chests, especially at higher difficulties have an increased chance of dropping Veiled Crystals. Despite that, this method is highly unreliable, and getting them through Salvage is your best bet.

As you go through dungeons and events, your inventory will be overflowing with loot so just salvage it all to get materials for your gear upgrades, including Veiled Crystals.

How to use Veiled Crystals

Once you have veiled crystals in Diablo 4, you can use them for the third gear upgrade. It is a rare resource, so it will not help you in the first two upgrades. You will also need these for upgrading the rare and legendary gear pieces in Diablo 4.

You will need a lot of Veiled Crystals, especially in the latter stages of Diablo 4, so we recommend gathering as much of it as possible. After farming resources in Diablo 4, the occultist will require you to have this rare item to change the gear stats.

You will also need multiple Veiled Crystals for putting aspects on the legendary gear pieces in Diablo IV. The use of these crystals is not limited, so you should gather as much of them as possible.