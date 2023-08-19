How To Find Dribbles The Clown Body Parts in Baldur’s Gate 3

Find Dribbles the Clown Body Parts is a quest that takes place during the third act of BG3 in the lower city area. Not only Dribbles has gone missing, but his body parts are being spread across the city as a warning. Now it is up to you if you want to find those Baldur’s Gate 3 Dribbles the Clown body parts and deliver them all to his circus leader or leave him to rot at multiple places at once.

When you reach the lower city area, there is a circus happening in the middle of the town. The circus in question is called Circus of Last Days and the clown performing there asks you to be a volunteer. Once you agree, he reveals himself as a doppelganger and attacks you. Kill the impostor Dribbles the clown and his minions and make your way to the main tent of the circus in BG3.

How to start Find Dribbles the Clown quest in BG3

Once you kill impostor Dribbles, turn back and go the tent where all members of Circus are (X: -81, Y: -30). Talk to the ring master Lucretious to learn about Dribbles’ fate. She acknowledges Dribbles is missing and request you to bring him back, in pieces. Apparently, she seems really cool when talking about the murder of one of his colleagues. This officially starts Find Dribbles the Clown quest in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dribbles the Clown body parts locations

Apparently, Dribbles has been torn apart into seven pieces and spread across the city of Revington. You need to collect all 7 parts to finish Dribbles the Clown quest in BG3.

Jump To

Dribbles’ Hand location

There is a stall in the Circus of the Last days at (X: -98, Y: -46). This stall is run by a character named Popper. Apparently, he is the new owner of the hand and the only way to acquire it is to steal. Use stealth or distraction to steal Dribbles’ hand from the stall.

Dribbles’ Torso location

The next part, torso, is inside the Open Hand Temple in Revington. This sequence overlaps with Open Hand Temple Murders quest. Once you go to the basement of the open hand temple by using a hatch in the temple (X: -63, Y: 6), find a bloody altar. Press the switches on both sides of the altar to remove a fake wall. Enter the chamber and kill the doppelgangers to obtain Dribbles the clown’s torso in BG3.

Dribbles’ Pelvis location

To find Dribbles’ torso, fast travel to the Basilisk Gate waypoint to the North of Revington. Once there, go north to enter an alley. There is a locked door inside the alley at (X: -123, Y: -4). Use lock pick to open the gate (15 DC). Interact with the dead body there to find Dribbles’ pelvis.

Dribbles’ Arm location

The next part of Dribbles’ body is available in a torn house to the East of Sorcerous Sundries. The house is at (X: 29, Y: -113) and is boarded up. Use melee weapons or any powerful spells to destroy the wooden boards. Enter the house to find Peartree’s chest key and Bloodstained Parchment from under a bench. Search the body to obtain Bloodied Note.

Remove the trunk near the body to find a hatch leading to a secret entrance. Use lock pick to open the hatch (15 DC). There is a body inside Peartree’s basement at (X: 561, Y: 753). Loot the body to find Dribbles the clown’s arm in BG3.

Dribbles’ Head location

This is getting strange now. Time to find Dribbles’ head that is no longer present on his shoulders. Fast travel to undercity ruins waypoint and make your way to its Northeast. Once inside the ruins, loot a body at (X: -60, Y: 1042) to obtain Dribbles’ severed head.

Dribbles’ Leg location

The next part, severed leg, is in the lower city area. Fast travel to Lower City central wall waypoint and go west from there. Go to the house marked on the map and open the locked hatch (X: -79, Y: -74). Use lock pick and roll above 15 to successfully open it.

Once inside the Groundkeeper’s basement, ignore all the dead bodies and go forward through a broken wall. Interact with the body inside the pentagram to obtain Dribbles the clown’s leg in BG3.

To find the final piece of the solution, go to Beehive General Goods in the lower city area. There is a locked house behind the shop. Use the lock pick to open the door at (X: -93, Y: -107). Enter Rainforest home and use the hatch to the right to enter the basement. Loot the dead body to the right to obtain Dribbles’ foot.

Find Dribbles the Clown rewards in BG3

Once you have collected all the parts of Dribbles, bring them back to the circus master Lucretious. She will promise to make Dribbles anew and reward you with Spellmight gloves. This marks the end of Dribbles the Clown quest in BG3.