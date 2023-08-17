How To Get Past The Noxious Fumes In Baldur’s Gate 3

While fighting Auntie Ethel’s boss in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must pass through the Noxious Fumes. These toxic traps are present in the Overgrown Tunnel area. After your first faceoff with Auntie Ethel, she will rub away from you, and you have to hunt her down to finish the fight.

However, the Noxious Fumes will be a hurdle in your way. You can try the go-getting approach, but it will nearly kill you. Most players don’t realize there is a straightforward way to get past Noxious Fumes in BG3, and we will discuss that in this guide.

How to avoid Noxious Fumes in BG3

First, we will look at how the Noxious Fumes are sourced. The Noxious Fumes are released from a vent that is beneath the cloud. There are also unique flowers called Peculiar Flowers hidden in the cloud that will ignite the gas cloud if you contact them. This will spark an explosion, and it will nearly kill you.

To avoid Noxious Fumes in BG3, detect the vent and the Peculiar Flowers. Approach your character near the clouds, and it will do a perception check to reveal the spot of the vent and flowers.

You have to take care of the flowers. For that, stand at a safe distance and throw anything at the flower which will cause the cloud to explode. The flowers will be cleared. You can quickly get past the gas cloud in Baldur’s Gate 3 before it releases again.

Disable Noxious Fumes

Even if you clear the Noxious Fumes, the gas will release again from the vent. But don’t worry; flowers will not blow you as they are removed. For that, you can permanently disable the Noxious Fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will be done by blocking its source vent.

Grab something like a Ruptured Stone or anything unworthy of keeping and throw it at the vent. It will block the vent, and the Noxious Fumes cloud will settle down. Now, you can safely pass through the area without taking any damage at all.