Should You Control Or Destroy The Elder Brain In Baldur’s Gate 3

Control or Destroy the Elder Brain is an option that you get after beating the boss in Baldur’s Gate 3. It will appear in Confront the Elder Brain quest. Selecting either one of the options will have its consequences. You must also select a specific dialogue option to execute these choices in BG3.

Control the Elder Brain in Baldur’s Gate 3

While completing the last objective of the Confront the Elder Brain quest, you can defeat the Elder Brain. Just like every other boss in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will also get the option to either control or destroy Elder Brain.

This time will come right after you defeat Elder Brain in Baldur’s Gate 3, and he will beg for his life, hoping for mercy from you. You then have to initiate a dialogue. Doing so, you will get two options:

“ Go ahead. Command the brain to destroy all the tadpoles and then itself .”

.” “[MELEE ATTACK] Betray Orpheus. Dominate the brain. Become the Absolute.”

Select the first option from the dialogue to take control of the Elder Brain in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Destroy the Elder Brain

Once you have chosen the first option from the dialogues mentioned above, you will not only take control of Elder Brain but also become a Mind Flayer. Selecting this option will also destroy the Elder Brain and his tadpoles.

Becoming a Mind Flayer in BG3 means that you will have most of the spirit of Elder Brain inside of you. Mind Flayer will then discover that he humiliates his party as they cannot differentiate him as a friend or an enemy.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In simple words, BG3 Elder Brain is still breathing inside the Mind Flayer. The only way to destroy him is if you let Mind Flayer take his own life. You will then get an option to decide about your life in the following dialogues.

“You are a mind flayer now. You have never been so wise, nor strong, nor cool. Embrace it.”

“You will survive, but you will be ready to take your life if you feel the slightest loss of control.”

“Trust that everything will be fine. How could it not be?”

“There should be no mind flayer roaming freely, not even you. Put yourself in prison.”

“The risk to others is too great. Take your own life.”

Selecting the last dialogue option will allow the mind flayer to take his own life. This way, you can destroy the Elder Brain in Baldur’s Gate 3