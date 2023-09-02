All Minsc Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc Endings will also depend on your choices during the storyline. Minsc is a human ranger with a unique storyline like all the others. He doesn’t have a personal quest like the other origin character you come across, and all the related inquiries regarding him are the choices before he joins your party. We will now look into all the scenarios you will encounter in BG3.

BG3 Minsc becomes unrecruitable to your party

During this Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc Ending, a Minsc-related quest called The High Harper is given to you by Jaheria. If she is killed or becomes hostile, you will have no chance to recruit Minsc. You can still find Minsc in the Lower City Sewers, but you will have nothing to do with him if Jaheria is not around.

Outcomes of the High Harper questline

In this quest, Jaheria and you will try to find out about Minsc, her long-lost friend. For this, they will go to the Nine-Fingers Keene to get to know where his whereabouts are.

When you have found him, he will be possessed and start to fight you. Here, you can either incapacitate him or kill him. This will be the ending for BG3 Minsc.

Minsc dies during the fight

If you kill Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc during the fight, he will not be available as a companion, and this will be the ending for him. Jaheria will also leave your party. This will complete the quest here, and you will be short of two new companions.

Minsc is incapacitated

If you damage him such that at the very end of his health, you deal a non-lethal blow. This will make him unconscious, and you can proceed with the quest. You will also need to ensure that you are in the Emperor’s good graces, and you can request him to rid Minsc of the Mindflayer Tadpole’s influence.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

He will then go into the sewers to search for his hamster, ending the quest. In this ending, both Jaheria and Minsc will be available as recruitable partners in BG3.