Ark Survival Evolved Best Base Building Locations

Finding a suitable base location in Ark Survival Evolved is essential if you plan on dominating the game. Choosing a safe base, with easy topography and lots of resources is very important as it greatly affects the progress of the game.

The following guide highlights some of the best base building locations in Ark Survival Evolved and all of its expansion maps.

Best base locations in Ark Survival Evolved

The following map highlights the best base locations in Ark Survival Evolved, on the The Island map:

Location #1

36 LON

58 LAT

These coordinates mark the location of High Cliff in the middle of the mountain. This location is very safe and full of resources.

Location #2

58 LON

27 LAT

These coordinates mark the location of the Huge Platform perfect for a huge base. This location is perfect for a large and creative base.

Location #3

15 LON

86 LAT

These coordinates mark the location of Carno Cave on the map. Hidden underwater, this location is safe and filled with resources.

Base locations in Ark Valguero

In Ark Valguero Marble hills, Waterfall, and Downstream are suitable for both PvE and PvP bases. The Redforest is a great PvP base, whereas the Swampland and Green Obelisk have their cons in terms of PvE.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, there are many other best base locations in Ark Valguero.

Base locations in Ark Aberration

There are many suitable flat areas in the Waterfall Cliff region of Ark Aberration making it a suitable base location. The Rock cliff is home to many exquisite resources, serving as one of the best base locations for the game.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, there are many other best base locations in Ark Aberration.

Base locations in Ark Crystal Isles

There are many vast, flat, and high-resource areas in Ark Crystal Isles located all over the map. The player can dive underwater to make an underwater base as well. Hidden caves in the floating Islands are also very suitable.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, explore the map to find lots of other best base locations in Ark Crystal Isles.

Base locations in Ark Extinction

This newest DLC of Ark has many caves such as a cave below King Titan, a cave filled with a waterfall providing the perfect protection and essential resources to the player. The city terminal and Abandoned buildings can serve as a good base as well.

Explore the map to find numerous other best base locations in Ark Extinction.

Base locations in Ark Genesis Part 1 / 2

There are many solid locations in Ark Genesis such as Giant Waterfall, Baydoors, and Tiny Hangar that can serve as good base locations. Keeping a keen eye while exploring the map can help to find the best base locations in Ark Genesis.

Base locations in Ark Lost Island

The Ark Lost Island map gives you a variety of promising locations to set up your base and dominate the game. Some of the best locations are the Giant lighthouse, the Aztec temple structures, numerous flat areas, and caves. Numerous resource-filled, safe areas can serve as the best base locations in Ark Lost Island.

Base locations in Ark Ragnarok

The Swamp Biome, Pelagornis Bay, and Desert biome are very promising base locations in Ark Ragnarok. You will find suitable topography and lots of resources in these areas. To find the best base locations in Ark Ragnarok make sure to check other important areas and biomes as well.

Base locations in Ark Scorched Earth

Finding the best locations in Ark Scorched Earth can be very tough. The factors of safety and resources must be kept in mind to choose the best base. The Landbridge in the mountains and Red Obelisk Cliff fulfill these factors to the full extent. To know more best base locations in Ark Scorched Earth, explore the map very keenly.

Base locations in Ark The Center

There are a lot of good places where you build your base in Ark the Center. Most of them are located on the west side of the map. Redwood and snow mountains are among the best base locations in Ark the Center.