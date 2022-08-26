You will find many good locations to build your base in Ark Crystal Isles. You must keep several things in mind to select some best base locations. Safety is the first thing you will need to keep in mind while building your base in Ark Crystal isles. You have to make a base in an area free from dangerous predators.

The next thing that you will need to keep in mind while building the base is resource availability. Your base should be close to the primary resources you will need, like water, metal, oil, and berries.

If these resources are not close to your base, you have to do a lot of traveling for some things. Always build your base in a safe and close-to-resources location so you don’t have to travel to expand it.

Now you might think it is a tough job to research that much. Don’t worry; we have prepared this guide to pinpoint the best base locations for you to easily find in Ark Crystal Isles.

Best Base Locations in Ark Crystal Isles

Location #1

You can find the first base location at 40.0 LAT and 33.5 LON. It is a pretty big and high-resource location. Here you will get a lot of space to keep big tames.

This location is pretty close to many necessary resources that you need, like water and metals. It is a safe location from many predators who can’t fly. Moreover, its high ground will give a clear view of its surrounding areas.

Location #2

You will find another great PvE base location not far from the previous site at 39.0 LAT and 45.0 LON. It is a beautiful flat area next to a waterfall in Ark Crystal Isles.

This area is not just secure but relatively flat as well, so you can build an extensive base here.

For resources, you will find a lot of Silica Pearls and metal pretty close to the base. Most importantly, you will be in the center of the map, which is the most critical thing in PvE.

It will take the same time for you to collect resources from any part of the map and return to the base.

Location #3

The third base location in Ark Crystal Isle is located at 57.0 LAT and 35.6 LON. This base will cover many blood wyvern spawn areas in Ark Crystal Isles. You will find a large flat spot to build your base next to a beautiful round lake.

You can also find and tame some Wyvern from here and collect many valuable resources like crystals and pearls. This area is not in the middle of the map, but still, you can go to all biomes pretty quickly except the Snow Biome.

Location #4

The fourth location to build your base in Ark Crystal Isles is at 72.4 LAT and 22.1 LON. It is a starting location for most of the players where you will find a lot of resources.

Here you can build a base on many locations around the coordinates mentioned above, as this area is pretty flat. You can even dive underwater to make an underwater base here.

You will not be interrupted by the dangerous creatures here, so it is not a bad option to set up your base here.

Location #5

The fifth base location that we are going to show is located at 52.6 LAT and 72.9 LON. It is a hidden cave located in the Floating Islands. After entering it, if you move toward its top, you will spot another secret cave entrance behind some vines.

It is a smaller location but best for you if you want to stay hidden. You will find some good resources like mushrooms and metals here, so it is not a bad spot for farming some resources quickly.

Location #6

The location at 33.3 LAT and 27.6 LON in the Spider cave at Redwood biome is another excellent hidden base location for you in Ark Crystal Isles. This location is not only rich in resources but relatively safe as well.

The exact spot is near the corner of the waterfall you will find inside the cave. You will find essential resources like metal, Silica Pearls, Crystals, and Mushrooms.

Location #7

The seventh base location is located at 21 LAT and 72.2 LON. This location will take you to the other side of the map in Snow Biome. Here you will spot a flat cliff that can be a good PvE base.

This location has a little hidden area where you can build the base if you want to stay hidden. You will find resources like Obsidian and metal in this area.

Location #8

The eighth PvE base location in Ark Crystal Isles is at 40.4 LAT and 73.7 LON. It is another hidden location at one of the floating islands in the Floating Isles.

To get to this location, you must fly under the floating islands, and when you see some roots hanging down close to the coordinates mentioned above, follow them to the top. These will take you to the hidden spot under the Floating Island in Ark Crystal Isles.