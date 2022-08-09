You will find many places to establish your base in the Ark world. But finding some of the best base locations can be a little tough in Ark Scorched Earth. You must keep many things in mind while selecting a great base in Ark Scorched Earth.

The most important thing you will be looking for is safety. You want to set up your base at a location that is out of the reach of dangerous predators. You not just want to stay away from predators but stay close to resources that are hard to get.

These factors are equally important for both PvP and PvE gameplay. Keeping all these things in mind, we have found some of the best locations for you in Ark Scorched Earth.

Best Base Locations in Ark Scorched Earth

Location #1

This location is at 81.6 LAT and 14.7 LON.

These coordinates will take you to the arena and village area in the desert. You can do a lot of fun here, like rebuilding the village ad arena.

It will be an excellent PvE base where you can store the resources you gather from the desert area. You can even set up your breeding pen in the arena. Overall it is quite a dynamic area.

Location #2

This location is at 45.8 LAT and 22.8 LON.

It is a land bridge in the mountains where you can set up your base in Ark Scorched Earth. It will be a great base for PvE but can also serve as a PvP base. This area is big, and you can make a long series of building for your base.

You can then tunnel here and to the top of the rocks. It will be another dynamic base location in Ark Scorched Earth that will fulfill many of your requirements.

Location #3

This location is at 73.2 LAT and 40.2 LON.

These coordinates will take you to the center of the Red Obelisk Cliff. It is a pretty cool location. You will find water right in the center. There is also an Obelisk close to this location which increases its importance.

Along the water, you will find a lot of dinos and creatures. You can tame them, and they will stay at the base next to the water. It will be a great PvE base in Ark Scorched Earth.

Location #4

This location is at 67.9 LAT and 42.5 LON.

We can call this location Mountain Outcove. It is a mountain area but quite flat in different places as well. You will find an amazing mountain ridge and can set up your base under it. It is a big area and pretty much secured from all sides.

You can increase its ground security further by making some small changes. Once built, this location will be like a fort where you can breed your tames and store resources.

Location #5

This location is at 63.1 LAT and 47.8 LON.

It is an entrance to the ruined trench in Ark Scorched Earth. You will find the artifact of the gatekeeper at this location. Inside the trench, you will also find a cave with multiple entrances.

You can use different sections of this location, like its edges and dunes in the center. It will become a great PvE base but not a good option for PvP.

Location #6

This location is at 59.6 LAT and 38.0 LON.

Stone plateau is another great option for setting up the PvE base in Ark Scorched Earth. You can use both the upper and lower sides of this location.

The area is pretty flat, and you can set up a big base here. Some useful things also spawn here, so making your castle here is not a bad choice.

Location #7

This location is at 35.8 LAT and 49.2 LON.

These coordinates will take you to a small waterfall in Ark Scorched Earth. It is another amazing PvE location to set up your base. You can fish here as well.

You can use the whole area around the waterfall to build the base according to your needs. You can find some amazing slots at the side of the waterfall and even on top of the water.

Location #8

This location is at 17.3 LAT and 33.8 LON.

Blue Obelisk is another great-looking and amazing location to set up your base in Ark Scorched Earth. This place is not just beautiful but also quite useful for you.

You can set up your base on the water’s side or the cliff’s top. You can set up multiple bases here along the water. Building a suspended village on top of the water will be great for you.

Hidden Base Locations

Location #1

This location is at 72.5 LAT and 36.0 LON.

After getting to the above coordinates, if you focus on the mountain right in front, you will see a cave entrance. But you don’t have to enter it.

On the top left side of the cave entrance is a small passage that will take you to an area within the cliff. You can also call it a cave, but it has a small entrance.

You will find many spots inside the area where you can set up your base. It is an amazing PvP location to set up your base in Ark Scorched Earth.

Location #2

This location is at 52.5 LAT and 16.7 LON.

Here you will find some holes in the ground. You have to get inside these holes and start looking for a place where you can set up your base. You will find many hidden slots where you can set up your base.

Because of the rocks’ structure, you can even set up your base on the cliffs’ side. Multiple small bases here are a good option if you are looking for a PvP base.

Location #3

This location is at 73.5 LAT and 73.0 LON.

After reaching the coordinates mentioned above, if you look from above, you will see a hidden spot between the cliffs.

Enter the hidden place, and you will find different spots where you can set up your PvP base without any problem. It is not a good option for the PvE base.

Location #4

This location is at 60.5 LAT and 18.5 LON.

Once you get to these coordinates, you will see an area between two mountains. Get down, and you will see a golden rock ledge if you search for a small entrance next to the first golden ledge you see while getting down.

Enter this small entrance, and it will take you further down a place that you can say is hidden under the mountain ledge.

Here you can set up multiple bases on the side of the mountain and stay hidden. It is one of the best options for you if you plan to build a PvP base.

Location #5

This location is at 41.0 LAT and 29.5 LON.

These coordinates will take you to another mountain location in Ark Scorched Earth. If you focus on the mountain right below, you will notice a small entrance going inside. It is a small hidden cave-type area where you can set up small bases.

These bases are best for PvP, but if you are looking for a PvE base, you must focus on the abovementioned ones.