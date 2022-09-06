You can build your base at many different locations around the Ark Ragnarok map to improve your defenses against the enemies. The bases can also give you protection from the dangerous creatures that spawn in the area.

Ragnarok has a couple of locations to build a ruins-style base. You can also build a treehouse-style base in the Redwood region of the Ragnarok. Most of the base locations have plenty of resources to build your base.

Blocking access to the base is also possible with a fortifying gate. We have made a list of all the best PvE style bases below. You can read this guide to know about the est Base Locations in Ark Ragnarok.

Best Base Locations in Ark Ragnarok

Ragnarok features a lot of good locations to build our base on. You can find these locations scattered all over the Ragnarok map. All the best base locations in the Ragnarok are marked with red circles in the map image below:

Location #1

The first base location is in the Horseshoe Bay area of Ark Ragnarok. Behind the waterfall, there is a cave in this location. Kamaka cave is perfect to build a cave because you can easily hide from other creatures.

You can also get access to the water. You have a big base in the middle that can be a center point for the base. The waterfall is not deep enough for you to cause any problems. The coordinates for this base location are:

22 LAT

30 LON

Location #2

In the Oluf Jungle, there is another big cave that is perfect to build the base in Ragnarok. This location has a lot of hiding space and has its lake inside. If you want to build your defenses, there is a place on top to build mini structures.

This cave is called Kuri Cave. It has a big open space that can be used to do anything you want. The coordinates for this base location are:

24 LAT

29 LON

Location #3

There is a big jungle plateau in the Oluf Jungle close to the Kuri Cave in Ragnarok. This base is high up in the air that is used to gain a strategic advantage over the enemies. There are little boulders all over this location but still, there are a lot of good areas that you can utilize.

This location has a lot of resources such as metal and crystal for the base building. There is an option to rebuild the old bridge on one side of the base. It’s best to build a ramp to give access to the creatures that cannot fly. The coordinates for this base location are:

21 LAT

28 LON

Location #4

On the Southwest side of the Ragnarok map, there is an island named Harbor Island. You can find plenty of resources such as metal nodes and obsidian in the neighboring islands. There are big ruins on this island that you can build your base on.

The unique thing about Harbor Island is that there are creatures that spawn in this location. You then don’t have to worry about the defenses. You can also find pearls and oil nodes in the water. The coordinates for this base location are:

68 LAT

16 LON

Location #5

This base location is in the Desert biome of the Ragnarok map. This location has a villa that can be used to build your base on top. There is also a river flowing on the side meaning that you don’t have to worry about water.

You can find all the resources from the mountains behind other than the Cementing Paste. There is also a hidden well in this location that can be used to store and hide your water dinos. The coordinates for this base location are:

64 LAT

68 LON

Location #6

In Ark Ragnarok, there is a Redwood Forest that can be the best place to build the base. There are a lot of trees that can be interconnected to make a tree house type base. You will have access to water with Beaver dams inside.

For the Obsidian, you must travel a little North into the mountain. The rest of the resources are all in this location. Navigating this location is very easy due to Red Obelisk. The coordinates for this base location are:

38 LAT

77 LON

Location #7

The Pelagornis Bay region has another possible base location in the Ragnarok. This location has a lot of flat ground that can be utilized for the base building. You can find metal, crystal, and obsidian on the mountain in Viking’s Bay.

This location also features plenty of beaver dams in the lake close by. Due to the high altitude of this location, you don’t have to do any defending from creatures. The coordinates for this base location are:

23 LAT

41 LON

Location #8

In Ragnarok, you can also build your base in the Swamp biome. There are a lot of dangerous creatures in this swamp making this location undesirable among others. Due to this reason, you can be secluded if you build a base in the Swamp.

Except for Fiber, Wood, and Stone, all the other resources are very scarce in this location. Fortifying this location is also very easy and can be done with two gates. The coordinates for this base location are: