Ark Survival Building Guide

This Ark Survival Evolved Building Guide will help players lay down their roots in the game world so they have a warm bed to sleep in and a storage place for all their gear and useful items.

Ark Survival Evolved features a persistent world in which even if players log out of the game, their character remains in the world in an unconscious state and can be easily preyed upon by wild dinosaurs or other players.

That is why building a proper house or a shelter to sleep in, surviving against harsh weather, and logging out is extremely important in Ark Survival Evolved.

How to build a house in Ark Survival Evolved

In our Ark Survival Evolved Building Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about building your first house in the game.

Leveling up to build better

Players can’t just build a house out of nowhere as soon as they start playing the game. Not only do they require resources, the amount of which depends on what strength of structure they are trying to build, but they also need to first learn how to build that house. This is where the level-up system and Engrams of Ark Survival Evolved come in.

As players continue to progress through Ark Survival Evolved, they will continue to level up and will be able to learn more engrams which allow better house building with sturdier material that can not only withstand more powerful dinosaurs but also have improved health against player attacks.

In case players are unable to log into the game for a few days, these improved houses also have a higher decay time. A thatch-built house is destroyed after a few days while one built from stone lasts much longer if players don’t log in to the game.

Required materials

After gathering some initial resources like berries and tools, players can start harvesting stone, wood, and thatch.

This eventually levels them up and allows them to spend Skill Points to purchase engrams, the game’s version of blueprints for crafting. At level 4, players will be able to learn some building engrams that require Thatch.

Once the engram has been unlocked, players need to open up their Crafting menu and see the requirements of the Thatch recipes such as Thatch walls, roof, and doorway.

If they still don’t have enough thatch, they can simply go to a tree and use their Pick to gather some. Axe can also be used but it gives way less Thatch compared to a Pick.

Building a strong foundation

Depending on their plans and the resources available, players need to craft several walls and roofs. Of course, these can’t just be placed on rocks or the sandy beach which is why crafting Thatch Foundation is also necessary as it will be used as the base for the house.

Once the foundation is in place, players need to put walls around it as they desire, provided the highlight is green and allows them to place it in that particular position.

After putting up walls, roofs can be placed followed up finally with a doorway. Initially, it is a good idea to start with a small house as players will need to eventually move to better areas with more abundance of resources.

Of course, the better the quality of the house, the more materials it will require. Due to this, while players can build Thatch or Wood houses by themselves, it is advised to first tame some dinosaurs when building Stone or high-quality structures in Ark Survival Evolved.

Useful building tips to follow in Ark Survival Evolved

Here are a few tips which will help you build a good house in Ark Survival Evolved