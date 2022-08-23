Different base locations in Ark The Center can be used to have a barrier against enemies’ attacks and to give you and your creatures protection from outside. Bases can protect you from land attacks as well as flying attacks.

There are a lot of types of bases such as a pyramid, skyscrapers, and treehouses. The size of bases also varies from small to big and the layers can also be put on to increase the outside protection.

Inside the base, you can store almost any of your creatures and tame them. You can also store any of the resources. It is like your own second home inside the Ark server where you can do anything of your liking.

The main feature of the base is to provide security against enemies as well as from all the creatures. The base locations that we are discussing below reflect PVE gaming where there are only creatures that you must worry about. Read this guide to learn about the best base building locations in Ark the Center.

Best Base Locations in Ark The Center

There are a lot of good places where you build your base in The Center. Most of them are located on the west side of the map close to the water but you can also find good places in redwood and snow mountains. All the best locations for the bases are marked with a red circle in the map image below:

Location #1

The first location for the base is at Horseshoe Island located East of the Center map. Water is a must condition to have when you are looking for a perfect base location as it is necessary to store the water dinos and this location has plenty of water as well as the shape of the horseshoe beach is such that it protects your creatures out from the open sea.

Apart from water, this base location has a lot of wood which is necessary to build the structures. You can also find a lot of metal and stone that are also integral in building the base meaning that you don’t have to go out of this location looking for building materials apart from obsidian. The coordinates of the location are as follows:

6 LAT

7 LON

Location #2

This base location is in the top center islands located on the top side of the Center map. The building materials to build your base such as metal wood as in great supply here. You can build your base on top of the mountain where there is a flat area after clearing the rocks and trees.

This location has water on both sides of the mountain which is very good to store water dinos. Overall height of this location is pretty good to prevent any predators to have forced entry. You can see the coordinates of the location below:

29 LAT

52 LON

Location #3

If you go East of Center Island, you will find an island and that is the location of this base location. There are mountains surrounding the lake on every side and there is a river connecting the lake that has good mountain platforms where you can build your base.

The unique thing about this location is that there are good deposits of crystals all over the island as well as other building materials like wood and metal therefore you don’t have to go out of the island for any type of material while building the base.

There are a lot of flat areas to choose from where you can build your base plus the water in the middle of the island and a lake connecting this water make this location very ideal to build the base The coordinates of the location are as follows:

29 LAT

84 LON

Location #4

For this location, you must head to the west end of the middle center islands. This location is also on top of the mountain but this time you have the stairs to go on top if you are on foot. The center of the mountain leads to two floors of old ruins which is a perfect place to set up your base.

There are a lot of ruins in general in this place that covers the courtyard in front where you can store your dinos. From one side of this base, you can access the water. In terms of material, there are a lot of metal, stone, and trees all over this location to build the base. The coordinates for this location are as below:

40 LAT

53 LON

Location #5

This base location is on the lower central island east of the floating islands. The location features ruins with an archway inside the mountain that can be used as a passageway for your big dinos and it connects you to the other side of the ruins.

There is a lot of plain ground on top of the ruins that can be used to build your base if you don’t want to build it inside the ruins. Some stairs can lead you to the top. On top of that, there are also abundant materials for the base build. The coordinates of this location are as follows:

47 LAT

56 LON

Location #6

If you go west of the Lava Biome on the Center map, you can find Pearl Cave. This location for the base is in the Pearl Cave. Once you are inside the cave, there is a lot of open space to build the structure and there are a lot of resources like metal, stone, and silica to build the base.

The big space of the cave allows a lot of big creatures inside that is a number one imitation when you are building the base inside the cave because you cannot accommodate these creatures inside and you must put them outside. There is also a water source inside the cave that will store your water dinos. The coordinates for this location are below:

15 LAT

50 LON

Location #7

There is an underwater location south of the Central Island that has the same habitat of land with trees and other resources. When you go down into the water, a big bubble is engulfing the whole location and you don’t have to worry about oxygen.

Anything hostile will not survive the water and die making this place the most secure place on the Center map. The resources inside this location are a little scarce meaning that you are going to have to go in and out to fetch building materials. Most of the area is plain ground which is ideal for building a base. The coordinate of the location are as follows:

66 LAT

66 LON

Location #8

In the redwood biome, there is a perfect location to build your base as there is a lot of plain land area with waterfalls. Resources are going to be a little scarce other than wood which is plenty and some metal.

There are a lot of big trees surrounding this location that can be used to make the tree fort. You can have access to water by using lakes that are in the area. The coordinate of the location are as follows:

93 LAT

51 LON

Location #9

There is a land bridge that connects redwood and ice mountains. One side of this location has a long drop making it only accessible from one side which means you can easily look for who is getting in and out and defend yourself from hostile creatures.

There are plenty of resources here like wood, stone, and metal making it easy to build the base combined with a lot of plain land area to choose from. The waterfall on your right can be accessed to be used as a water source. The coordinate of the location are as follows:

68 LAT

22 LON

Location #10

You can find this base location at the ice castle ruins that are underneath the iceberg between the two ice mountains. This place as the name already indicates has a lot of ice castles where you can build your base.

There are a lot of resources in this location because there are ice mountains directly above you that are rich in resources. You also have access to running water through a stream. There are many ways that you can access this location such as flying in and through land bridges. The coordinates of the location are as follows: