Ark Genesis: Part 2 Resources Map Guide

Ark Genesis Part 2 has a strange map full of strange resources. You will find some new resources here and some old ones located in different expansions of the Ark Survival Evolved.

We have prepared this Resources Map guide so you can know about the location of all the resources in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Ark Genesis: Part 2 Resource Map

Mutagel

Mutagel is an exceptionally rare and vital resource that you will find in the Ark Genesis Part 2

Location #1

The first location where you can find Mutagel is SpaceBridge. You don’t have to go towards any specific coordinates.

Start from any of its ends and go towards the other, and you will find a good amount of them from the Orange and Gold rocks.

Location #2

The second location where you can find Mutagel in Ark Genesis is Rock Well Innards, and its coordinates are given below.

LAT 50

LON 25

Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls

These are the shared resources in all expansions of the Ark Survival Evolved. Below you will find all locations to find these resources in Ark Genesis.

Location #1

The space biome is the best area to find some oil in the Ark Genesis Part 2. If you go to the site marked by red, you will find many oil rocks.

Location #2

LAT 82

LON 61

These coordinates will take you to the Tranquil Gorge, where you will find some good nodes of Silica Pearls in the area close to the Waterfall.

Ambergris

Ambergris in Ark Genesis Part 2 is a vital resource used as ammunition to charge Astrocetus’s bomb and other things. Below you will find all locations where you can see this resource in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Location #1

In the space biome region of Genesis, you will find this resource by smashing some rocks. The map above shows the area where you can find the Ambergris in Ark Genesis.

Sulfur

Sulfur is a pretty common resource that you can find in Ark Genesis Part 2. Some of the best spots to see it are also shown on the map above.

Location #1

The first location where you can find Sulfur is given below.

LAT 29

LON 65

Location #2

The following coordinates will take you to the second Sulfur span location in Ark Genesis part 2.

LAT 85

LON 09

Honey

Honey is a vital resource that serves many purposes in Ark Genesis Part 2. The map above cover all the spots where you can find Honey in Ark Genesis.

Location #1

The following coordinates will take you to the location of Beehives in Ark Genesis.

LAT 60

LON 80

It is the Unscaled Mountain region where you can find beehives attached to the sides of the Mountains.

Location #2

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find the second spot to find Honey in Ark Genesis Part 2.

LAT 18

LON 83

It is the Peaks of Solitude region in Ark Genesis, where you can find some good beehives attached to the mountainsides.

Crystals

Crystals are another great resource in Ark Genesis Part 2 that you can use for crafting many essential items. The map above shows the location of all the crystals you can find in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Location #1

LAT 43

LON 71

The green zone area has some crystal nodes for you to farm.

Location #2

The area marked by a big red circle covers the Space Biome, where you can find some crystal nodes.

Mutagen

Mutagen in Ark Genesis Part 2 is a new resource that can help you advance your tames and take the most out of them.

Location #1

LAT 50

LON 30

After getting to the ship’s right side, you will need to head inside the structure to find the blue blub-type resources.