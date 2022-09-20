Ark Genesis: Part 2 Sulfur Locations Guide

Sulfur is a substance that is frequently discovered in volcanic regions and is used to produce particular kinds of weaponry in Ark Genesis Part 2. The crystal-like formations are off-white or yellowish orange depending on the light source.

The Rock Elemental is mostly tamed using Sulfur, which is also used to create flamethrowers, propellants, and salt preservatives.

In this guide, we will tell you all about Sulfur and how to farm it in Ark Genesis Part 2. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of Sulfur as well.

Ark Genesis part 2 Sulfur locations

Small, yellow-streaked boulders that are regularly discovered high in the mountains can be mined for Sulfur. Killing a Wyvern, a Magmasaur, or a Rock Elemental will also provide Sulfur. In Ark Genesis Part 2, the Sulfuric Planet features Sulfur nodes.

The general locations for farming Sulfur are marked in the picture below:

Killing Rock Elementals is another method for farming sulfur. The general spawn locations of Rock Elemental are marked in the picture below:

Some of the best locations to farm Sulfur in Ark Genesis Part 2 are mentioned below:

Location #1

Go to the following coordinates to farm Sulfur:

29 LAT

65 LON

Location #2

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

85 LAT

09 LON

Location #3

Sulfur can be farmed at the following coordinates:

91 LAT

24 LON

Location #4

Go to the following coordinates to farm Sulfur:

59 LAT

37 LON

Location #5

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

12 LAT

29 LON

Location #6

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

38 LAT

69 LON

Location #7

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur: