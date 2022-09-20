Honey is a very useful resource in Ark Genesis Part 2 that can be consumed by the players to have an extra source of energy during big boss fights. You can cook Sweet Vegetable cake from honey that can be used to heal health.

Honey can also be used as bait while taming different creatures is Ark Survival. You can also use the honey as a trap to distract the enemies from you. We have made a complete guide on all the locations where you can find Honey in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Ark Genesis part 2 Honey locations

In Ark Genesis, you can farm honey from the Beehive found all over the map. Most of them are found on the right ring of Ark Genesis. Almost all the beehives are found on the side of the mountain. You will need a flying suit such as a tek suit to fly to these cliff sides.

Also, Tek Suits have a Tek Helmet that can be used to detect the Beehives from your surroundings. You can find a cluster of Beehives on the Unscaled Mountain, Peaks of Solitude, and Skyreach Cliffs.

If you want to learn about all the spawn locations of Beehives, you can look at the map image below:

Location #1

The first location where you can find Beehives is in the Unscaled Mountain Region. You can find the Beehives attached on the side of the rocks. The coordinates for this beehive location are below:

60 LAT

80 LON

Location #2

Peaks of Solitude is the region in Ark Genesis where you can find the second Beehive. There is a big mountain peak that has Beehives attached on all sides of it. You can also find Beehive on the neighboring mountains on the sides.

The coordinates for this beehive location are below:

18 LAT

83 LON

Location #3

You can also find a big cluster of Beehives in the Skyreach Cliffs region of Ark Genesis. Just like the other locations on the map, this location also features Beehives on the side of the mountains. The coordinates for this beehive location are below:

25 LAT

63 LON

Location #4

The last location of Beehive is also a cluster. The region is called Grimfall Rivers. There are mountains surrounding the river. The Beehives are on top of these mountains. The coordinates for this beehive location are below: