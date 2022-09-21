Ark Genesis: Part 2 Oil, Silica and Black Pearl Locations

Ark Genesis is full of exquisite resources, making the effort and time spent in finding them worth it. Among these resources are Oil, Silica, and Black Pearl. Oil is used in the crafting of essential industrial items, and explosives and can be refined into gasoline. Silica Pearls are utilized in the crafting of saddles, armor, and electronics. Similarly, Black Pearl is used for crafting important items such as Tek equipment drills, saddles, etc.

The following guide highlights the locations of Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls in Ark Genesis Part 2 to make it easier for you to find and farm these resources.

Ark Genesis: part 2 oil locations

The following map highlights the locations of Oil in Ark Genesis: Part 2:

Location #1

Space Biome is one of the best locations to get oil in Ark Genesis. This is shown by the red circle on the map. Oil nodes can be extracted by rocks found in this area. Using a tame such as an Ankylosaurous can help extract oil efficiently.

Location #2

Rockwell’s Garden is an ideal location to extract oil. A green circle highlights this location. Plenty of oil veins can be found here on which pumps can be installed to extract the underground oil.

Location #3

60.3 LAT

33.7 LON

This location is found in the Skyreach cliff region of the map. The yellow circle represents this circle. This is a green area with mountainous topography. Oil and other exquisite resources can be found in abundance here.

Silica locations

The following map highlights the locations of Silica in Ark Genesis:

Location #1

Silica pearls can be found in the Corrupted Gardens region of Ark Genesis. The green circle on the map represents this location. Corrupted Garden is a massive biome full of dangerous predators. However, the dangers are worth the trouble as the player will find plenty of silica and other useful resources in this region.

Location #2

82 LAT

61 LON

These coordinates mark the location of Tranquil Gorge. This region of the map has a waterfall and is abundant in Silica pearls.

Location #3

25 LAT

72 LON

These coordinates mark the location of the Edgeriver mountains. This region of the map has lots of Silica Pearls.

Black Pearl locations

The following map highlights the locations of Black Pearls in Ark Genesis: Part 2:

Location #1

Black Pearls can be found in the space biome. The red circle highlights this location. The light blue pearls on the pearl asteroids are good sources for these pearls.

Location #2

The Corrupted Gardens region of the map is a good location to get Black Pearls. The green circle shows this location. The pearls can be obtained from the dead Carniflora which is a predator plant found in this location.