River Ward is a male character in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can start a relationship with. In this Cyberpunk 2077 River Ward Romance guide, we will tell you all the details about how you can start, build up and complete the romance with River Ward in CP 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 River Ward Romance

You have to play as a female V and accept the “I Fought the Law” side quest to romance River in Cyberpunk 2077. You will get this quest from a phone call; you simply have to accept it.

Complete River’s Side Quests

While you are playing the “I Fought the Law” quest, you will meet him and he will ask you to meet again for any investigation in the future.

After that, a side quest named “The Hunt” will be started. You have to complete this side quest to romance River.

In this quest, you have to make sure that both River and Randy don’t get killed.

In this quest, River will show you the Braindance and you have to find all the evidence to complete this quest and protect River and randy from getting killed.

Here two pieces of evidence are important. One of them is the Solar panel, which you will see for 25-30 seconds and the farm number that appears for about a minute. The right farm number of the evidence you find is Edgewood.

On the farm, you have to make sure that you don’t leave the farm. If you leave the farm, River will die and you wouldn’t be able to romance him.

Show your Interest in him

When you are approaching the end of the quest, you have to select dialogues that show that you are interested in River. Your conversation with River is really important if you want to romance him.

After the side quest is completed, River will call you again and offer you another side quest.

He will give you a side quest named Following the River. In this side quest, you will get two chances to kiss River. You have to kiss River on both the chances.

Once you have successfully kissed him both times, the next morning you have to tell him that you “feel good around him.” After doing so, your romance with River is complete.