How To Change Appearance In Cyberpunk 2077 

Cyberpunk 2077’s newest patch, patch 2.0, transforms the game by adding many new features and an entirely new playable area and quest line through the Phantom Liberty expansion. Last year, with the 1.5 patch, players were finally able to change the appearance of their characters in Cyberpunk 2077.

While playing the game, you will find that your V does not look the way you like. Or, perhaps you may find that you may want to just change their look. By going to your house in the game, you can access the menu to change your look in Cyberpunk 2077.

In this guide, we will be going over how you can customize your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. This includes where exactly you need to go and what you need to do.

Where to Change Your Appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?

To change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, you must go to your apartment or safe house. Your default apartment is located in Watson. However, with last year’s 1.5 update, you can buy more properties across Night City. Go up to the mirror in your bathroom (at your apartment or safe house) and select the [Change Appearance] option.

Once you have done this, you will be granted access to a whole suite of features that you can change or customize. These will allow you to completely change up your character’s appearance. However, there are some limitations to what you can change.

What Can You Change in Your Appearance?

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can change your character’s appearance whenever you please, and it does not cost anything. Pretty much every facet of your appearance, including your eyes and eye colors, hair color, and hairstyle, along with your tattoos, and piercings can be changed to your liking.

Can You Change Your Character’s Gender?

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 does not allow you to change your character’s gender through the appearance customizer. Once you have started the game as a certain character, you will have to see it through with your chosen gender.

You can only change your character’s gender by starting a new game and selecting a different gender.