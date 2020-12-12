Cyberpunk 2077 has a number of characters you can pursue romantically. This Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez Romance guide will focus on romancing Judy and how the whole sex and relationship plays out between V and Judy. So, let’s get started.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez Romance

You will go through many relationships and romantic interests in the game as V. Judy is one of those potential romantic interests. She can only be romanced if your character chose the Streetkid Lifepath.

Romance in Cyberpunk 2077 is all about making the right choices in conversation and in character arcs. Let’s take a look at the right dialogues to pick and what you need to do to heat things up with Judy Alvarez.

How to Romance Judy

Judy Alvarez is one of the most important characters for your Cyberpunk 2077 storyline. She is a braindance expert and also a member of Moxes Gang.

You will first meet Judy fairly early in the game, where she will help you with your first braindance that you need to do for your big Arasaka Heist job.

It’s important to note that in order to date and trigger romance with Judy, your V has to be of feminine origin.

Once you create a female V, and you go through all the jobs and get yourself introduced in the job “The Heist,” she will disappear for quite some time afterward.

She will come back in the storyline with the job called “Both Sides Now,” her first side job, which you will unlock after the main job, “Double Life.” After this, you will have Judy’s whole questline in your job log.

Now, if you want Judy to be interested in you and start a romantic relationship with her, you need to make sure that you do whatever she says during her side jobs and complete her line of side jobs as soon as possible.

You will get the side jobs with her called “Ex-Factor,” “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” and “Pisces.”

After these, things will get heating up a bit and when she calls you again for another side job, “Pyramid Song.”

In this job, you will go diving with her, now if your character is a male, then the romance part will not come, but if you have a female character, then she will ask you to spend the night in a cottage with her, which of course you should accept.

When you and Judy are in the bathroom, choose to kiss her, and the sex scene will be played afterward.

Now in the morning, she will be outside waiting for you. Go and talk to her and tell her that it was the beginning of something nice; this will start your relationship with Judy.