Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gerudo Town Walkthrough

Big surprises often come in small packages and this certainly is true for the small town of Gerudo in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. This tiny town located in the Gerduo Desert is packed with so much content that it will keep you busy for hours.

In this guide, we will walk you through every single step on how you can enter, and complete the questline which takes place in Gerudo Town.

How to get into Gerudo Town in Breath of the Wild

Gerudo is a small town located in the Gerudo Desert and has significance for the story in Zelda: BOTW. It is home to the quest for one of the four Divine Beasts – Vah Naboris.

Getting to Gerudo Town can be a rather long and tedious journey filled with loads of walking, gliding, and dealing with threats along the way.

Reaching and activating the Gerudo Tower depends on which direction you approach it. Because it is Zelda, you can play the game in pretty much any order you want.

That is why we have marked the location on the map for you. The tower is located in the middle of a pond filled with hazardous water with pillars around it. You can create ice pillars of your own using the Cryonis ability to reach the top of any one of the pillars.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From there you can parkour your way to the top of the Tower. Activate the tower using your Sheikha Slate and this region of the map will be unlocked.

Visiting Gerudo Stables

This is an optional step if you want your journey through the Gerudo Desert a more smooth one without any hassle. Since it is a desert, it gets blazing hot during the day and chilly at night. So you will need elixirs to keep you stable.

On your way from the tower to Gerudo town, visit the Gerudo Stable and there you will find Maypin. He will sell you the Hot and Cold Darmer to cook elixirs from.

Forbidden City Entry

When you are done with cooking elixirs, make your way to the gates of Gerudo Town, but don’t enter just yet. If you enter like this, you will be denied entry by the guards because it is a town with females being the only residents. No man is allowed inside.

Outside the town, near the Dago Chisay Shrine, you will find Benja. Benja calls himself a traveler but is a spy. He will tell you that a man has once before entered Gerudo Town and will send you to Kara Kara Bazar.

Waste no time and reach the Kara Kara Bazar. On the roof of the tallest building will be Vila. Have a chat with him and he will sell you Gerudo Set for 600 Rupees. Take and head back to Gerudo Town.

Put the set on and you will be allowed to enter the town of Gerudo without any problem.

Breath of the Wild Gerudo Town walkthrough

Getting inside the town was one thing but after entering the town is where things start to go down. Follow along because a lot is about to happen.

Talking To Riju

Riju is the Chief of the town and will be the first person you talk to upon entering the town. She will be sitting inside her palace on the throne with a guard right next to her. Even though you have your appearance all changed up but she will recognize you.

She will tell you about the Legendary Blade which Link will later wield to defeat the Calamity Ganon. She will give you your first quest which will be to retrieve the Thunder Helm, the missing equipment which will allow you to get close to the Divine Beast.

The assassins from YIGA Clan stole it a while ago and it is now up to you to get it back from them.

Talking To Captain

Once you have exhausted your dialogue with Riju, you will have to go and talk to the captain of the guards. You will request her to train you and make you a part of her army but she will refuse as you are a man.

She will add to the information about the Thunder Helm and how indeed it was stolen by the YIGA Clan. She will also tell you the location of their hideout which is in the Karusa Valley.

Getting Thunder Helm From YIGA Clan Hideout

After talking to the captain, you can rest for a while if it is nighttime and wait for the sun to rise. As soon as you see the first light, head to the desert, grab a Seal, and start your journey toward the YIGA Clan hideout in the Karusa Valley.

Along the way you will encounter a bunch of YIGA Warriors so be careful. They are quick and will always try to overwhelm you with numbers. Getting the Stealth Armor before you do this quest is recommended because it will make things a whole lot easier.

Near the entrance to the YIGA Hideout, you will encounter more Yiga Warriors. Some will attack you with melee weapons and the rest will be archers. Take cover behind the statues and keep advancing little by little.

Once you enter the hideout, there will be a giant rock in the middle with multiple staircases all around. Every staircase will have a curtain with a fire sign on it. You can use the torch to burn all of them.

Each one of them will have something behind it. It could be a Sapphire or it could be boxes of loot. Only one of them will have another staircase behind it, leading to the inside of the hideout.

In front of you, there will be Barta inside a prison cell. You can talk to her and she will tell you about the hideout and how you should get out of there. She will also tell you that the YIGA Clan loves Mighty Bananas. You can grab a few of them on the bench, right beside the prison cell.

Go downstairs using the stairs to the right of the prison cell. Use the bananas to distract the guard in the room with the giant square pillar in the middle. While they are distracted, you can head to the very back of the room and further down using the stairs on the left.

There will be a guard in front of a door whom you can distract using a bow and arrow. Use it to shoot the platform on the wall right in front of him and also on the wall he is standing against.

Pick up one of them and head through the door and up the stairs. Towards the left will be a ladder that will lead up to a wooden platform around the big room. At the end will be lots of Mighty Bananas and a chest with Topaz in it.

From there you can drop down on the giant blocks below and while distracting the guards using bananas, get to the ladder and back left of the room. Use the ladder to get to the walkway above the room. There will be a chest on top of a column with 700 Silver Rupees. There will be another chest above the space above the other door with the guard in front of it.

There will be a ladder to the right of the door leading to another room with more chests in it. Use the bananas to distract the guard in front of the door and get inside. In the room will be a lot of chests buried in the sand which you can get out using your Magnesis.

There will be a wall that you can move using your Magnesis towards the right side of the door you entered from. Tilt the wall to open a space to pass through it into an open space where you will take on the clan leader – Master Kohga.

Defeating Master Kohga

The last step after which you will get the Thunder Helm you came for is defeating Master Kohga – leader of the YIGA Clan. He is an obnoxiously self-absorbed quirky boss. You are going to have a ball taking him down.

After introducing himself, he will engage in battle. The first tactic he will use is summoning a boulder above his head and chucking it at you. All you have to do is to shoot him with an arrow right before he is about to throw the boulder. It will fall right on his head, burying him half in the sand.

You can run toward him and deal as much damage before he gets back up. He will do this once or twice again. After that, he will levitate above the giant opening in the ground and summon two boulders.

This time what you have to do is shoot at him exactly at the moment when one of the bounders is above his head. Rinse and repeat until he changes his strategy. The final trick he will use is summoning a spiked iron ball to throw at you.

You can use Magnesis to use it against him and chuck it toward him. Once again, rinse and repeat until Kohga is defeated. A cut-scene will be initiated where Kohga will summon a giant spiked ball which will ultimately roll him over and the fight will be concluded. You will find a chest in front of you. Open it to get the Thunder Helm.

Return To Gerudo Town

After winning back the Helm, you can fast travel back to town. Do remember to put your Gerudo Set on. Meet with Riju who will be on the second floor of her palace. Seeing her with the Thunder Helm will trigger another of Link’s memories.

Upon the end of the conversation, Riju will ask you to help her take back the Divine Beast Vah Naboris.

Defeating Divine Beast Vah Naboris

If you want to know about everything you need to know about defeating this Divine Beast then you can check out the guide on Vah Naboris. The gist of it is that you will need to keep attacking its feet until it is down. Once it is down, you can enter it to solve the puzzle.

Once you have freed the Divine Beast, head back to the throne room in Gerudo Town and claim your reward – Scimitar of the Seven and Daybreaker Shield.

Gerudo Town Side Quests

Aside from the main Vah Naboris Quest, there is other fun stuff to do as well in Gerudo Town. The first side quest you will encounter is the Thunder Helm side quest. This will be triggered if you try to take it at the end of the main storyline.

After that, there are a bunch of side quests that you can do. You can save Barta from the YIGA Clan. You can complete the Secret Club’s Secret quest to unlock access to a secret armor shop. This will allow you to buy the Radiant Set and the Desert Voe Set.

The town has a lot to offer which you can explore upon multiple visits.