Zelda: Breath of the Wild Gerudo Secret Club Password Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Gerudo Secret Club Password in order to join the Gerudo Secret Club that is in Gerudo Town.

The Gerudo Secret Club in Gerudo Town of Breath of the Wild isn’t just any secret club which offers players bragging rights on being part of it. In fact, there are two armor sets in the game which are really difficult to obtain without being a part of the club.

While it is known that the Gerudo Secret Club is in Gerudo Town, joining it isn’t easy and players need a password to become a member. That is where this Breath of the Wild Gerudo Secret Club Password guide comes in.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Gerudo Secret Club Password

In order to get to the club, players will need to go to Gerudo Town’s northern area, to the Noble Canteen. Inside the Canteen, there’s some women talking about the secret password.

Unfortunately, these ladies are highly aware of their surroundings and Link eavesdropped on them, so they stopped talking.

To make them divulge the information, players must exit Noble Canteen so they resume their conversation.

Once outside, players need to head upstairs and enter the room.

From there, hug the wall and you will be able to eavesdrop on their conversation to learn the password. The secret password to joining the Gerudo Club is:

G, S, C, Diamond

With the password, players can now proceed toward the location of the club. For that, they need to go to the southeast corner of town to find a door in an alleyway that leads to a shop. Entry through the door will require the password that the players just learned.

Once players have Gerudo Secret Club membership and shop access that comes with it, they can obtain both the Radiant and Desert Voe armor sets.

In addition to attracting skeletal enemies, the Radiant armor set increases Link’s damage output. A Desert Voe armor, however, is more resistant to shock and heat.