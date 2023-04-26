Zelda: Breath Of The Wild List Of Bosses And Their Weaknesses

You will face many bosses in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. These bosses come one by one to test your ability to defeat them. Some of the bosses in Zelda BOTW can be hard to beat, but knowing the weakness of each of them gives you an edge in the battles and makes the fight easier.

With the guide below, you will find all the required information about bosses in Zelda Breath of the Wild and their weaknesses.

Zelda Breath of the Wild all bosses

There is a total of 8 bosses that you must fight against in Zelda BOTW. Among them, there are four blight Ganons. Before heading out to fight these, you must know their weakness which will help you greatly in the battle.

Below is the list of all Zelda Breath of the Wild bosses, the places where you will find them, and their weaknesses.

Calamity Ganon

Calamity Ganon is the main boss that you will come across in Zelda BOTW. It can control guardians and make them attack you. Apart from having the moves of all blight bosses, Calamity Ganon can also revive fallen monsters and guardians.

Fighting the same enemy again is like going through it all over again. So, the main target should be the Calamity Ganon which is the root of all enemies. It can be in Hyrule Castle, so be careful when roaming.

Weakness

The main weakness of this boss is the presence of the divine beast with you. Having each of the Divine beasts will take away around 12.5% of Calamity’s Ganon original health. So having all four divine beasts means fighting with 50% health of the boss, which greatly benefits you.

Other than this, the presence of the Master sword is the weakness of the Calamity Ganon. Weapons like ancients and guardians also work effectively against it. Having runes like Stasis and Crynosis is also the weakness of the boss.

Fireblight Ganon

Fireblight Ganon is another boss that you will face in the game. This boss is related to the Divine Beast Vah Rudania. Defeating this boss will avail you of this divine beast. Fireblight Ganon has two phases that activate depending on its health.

As the name suggests, his attacks are associated with fire, like fireballs. It has a sword in one hand, so it will try to slash you, so you better dodge these attacks. It can be in the Divine Beast Vah Rudania or Hyrule Compendium.

Weakness

It has a weakness towards ice magic, and frequently using it will increase your chance of defeating it. Other than this, having remote bombs also works best against it because throwing them at the time of its attacks will damage it.

Lastly, having the Master sword when fighting against Fireblight Ganon in Zelda Breath of the Wild puts you at an advantage.

Waterblight Ganon

Waterblight Ganon is another boss that can be in either Divine Beast Vah Ruta or the Hyrule castle. Winning the battle against it is necessary to get the Divine Beast. Like other blight Ganon, this boss has two phases in Zelda BOTW.

Its attacks include throwing spears, creating a shock wave in the ground, and throwing ice blocks. Dodging is the best way to survive in this battle.

Weakness

A few soft areas within its body needs to be exploited to win the battle against it. These areas are its eyes and horns. Using arrows like shockwave is perfect in this battle because they stun the target.

Apart from it, he also weakened to ancient weapons and guardian weapons, so carry these when attempting to fight against it.

Windblight Ganon

It is very frustrating to fight against it because it remains in the air and often teleports. So, you must search all the openings and try to exploit these as much as you can.

Its attacks are mainly of creating tornadoes and shooting beams as Windblight Ganon has two phases, so the damage of its attack increases. It is related to the Divine Beast, found in the Divine Beast Van Medoh or the Hyrule castle.

Windblight Ganon attacks in Zelda Breath of the Wild are cold, so it is wise to consume protection elixirs before heading out to fight with it.

Weakness

It is most of the time flying in the air, so the ranged weapon that works best against it is needed. It has a weakness towards bomb arrows because they inflict massive damage.

Guardians’ weapons and Master sword also fall under the weakness of the Windblight Ganon.

Master Kohga

When roaming around in the Gerudo desert, you will most likely be ambushed by it. After sending its allies, it will come to fight with you. Unlike most bosses, this boss has three stages. However, it is one of the easiest bosses to fight in Zelda BOTW.

Its attacks revolve around throwing boulders or spiked boulders at you. So, you must be ready when you see it throwing boulders.

Weakness

Having bows and arrows helps you in battle. As Master Kohga’s attacks are of boulders, you can shoot these boulders and make fall debris on Master Kohga to stun it. It is the perfect thing to weaken it.

Flash grenades are considered as its weakness. Lastly, Magnesis Rune is also helpful because using it will throw back the boulder it has thrown at you to inflict damage.

Thunderblight Ganon

In Zelda BOTW, Thunderblight is one of the four blight Ganons you must fight. It is one of the most formidable bosses to fight because of its speed. It is related to the Divine Beast so that it can be seen in Divine Beast Vah Naboris or Hyrule Castle.

Unlike other Ganons, thunderblight has three phases that depend on its health. It attacks are of attacking closely and using electricity to inflict damage. So, it is wise to have food or an elixir to resist electricity.

Weakness

It doesn’t have weakness, so time dodges and attacks are the key to killing it. Ancient weapons and Master Sword work great against it. Bomb arrows can be considered as thunderblight’s weakness.

Monk Maz Koshia

Monk Maz Koshia in Zelda BOTW can be considered the most formidable boss to fight. Apart from having the four phases, it is troublesome to fight it. It can be in the shrine (shrine of resurrection), the Great Plateau, as the final trial before learning to control the Divine Beasts.

Its powerful attacks involve shooting elemental arrows, duplicating themselves, growing large, and shooting beams.

Weakness

It doesn’t have much of a weakness to exploit. It may sound strange, but bananas are a weakness. When it entered its second phase and made many copies of it. You can distract the real one with the banana to identify the real one to attack it.

Apart from bomb arrows, the Master sword works against it. Time dodges and creating and exploiting the openings are the perfect way to defeat them.

Darkbeast Ganon

Darkbeast Ganon is the final boss of Zelda BOTW and the 2nd form of Calamity Ganon. As the final boss, he is one of the easiest to fight. It is boar-like that can be in the Hyrule field. It has only one phase that is easier to defeat.

It is the battle that you must fight while riding the horse. Its attacks are mainly aggressive and emit fire in the field.

Weakness

It has a few weaknesses that you can use against it and win the final boss fight. Some of them are ranged weapons like Bow of Light and Twilight bow that can shoot ancient arrows at their weak points. The Master’s sword is another great weapon to have against it.

Finally, having Urbosa’s fury is like having an edge. With these weapons with you and using them effectively, you can defeat the final boss in Zelda BOTW in no time.