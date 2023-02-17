Everyone starts Wild Hearts with the same weapon, the Karakuri Katana. Even though the Katana is a potent weapon, it might not be according to your playstyle and you may still want to know how to unlock new weapons in Wild Hearts. You don’t have to worry, as we are here to help you out in getting all the weapons in Wild Hearts and how you can upgrade them.

How to unlock all weapons in Wild Hearts

Unlocking the first five weapons in Wild Hearts is a relatively easy job. One weapon, the Karakuri Katana is unlocked from the start, and the other four can be unlocked after conversing with the blacksmith, Natsume.

The conversation will happen after you get defeated by the ice wolf, Deathstalker, at the start of the game. After you return back to life and progress further, you will encounter the unconscious blacksmith Natsume. She will ask you to hunt down Ragetail, a squirrel-like creature in Wild Hearts.

Once you help her out and talk, she will tell you that she can craft weapons and armor to help you in your hunts, provided she has an area to work. Now you can build Field Forge at the camp, allowing you to craft four new weapon types in Wild Hearts. So now you have five weapon types in the game.

Karakuri Katana

Nodachi

Bow

Maul

Bladed Wagasa

These five are not all the weapons you need to unlock in Wild Hearts. There are three more weapons that you have to unlock. Below you will find the steps to unlock the remaining weapons in Wild Hearts.

Steps to unlock the remaining 3 weapons

The first requirement to unlock all new weapons in the Wild hearts is completing chapter 1 of the game. You need to do certain things, which we will cover below.

Hunt Kingtusk

The first thing you must do to progress and unlock the remaining weapons is hunt down the Kingtusk. Only after doing that you can enter the Minato. Once that is done, you can move toward the next step.

Defeating Spineglider

In this step, first, you must travel to the second region of the game, Natsukodachi Island. Here you will encounter the Spineglider. All you have to do here is defeat the boss so you can move forward in the story.

Complete Toga-Hime’s request

After defeating the Spineglider, you will soon get a main quest in which you have to defeat two enemies, Gritdog and Lavaback.

Defeat Earthshaker

After taking out the enemies in the last quest, you need to progress forward until you get into an encounter with a monster called Earthshaker. After taking out this monster, you will get to the last step of unlocking all new weapons in Wild hearts.

Speak to Natsume

Now at the end, attend the festival, and once it is over, head back to the Forge and talk to Natsume. Once done talking, you will also get the option to craft the remaining three weapons. You can now craft these three weapons in Wild Hearts.

Claw Blade

Hand Canon

Karakuri Staff

How to upgrade a weapon in Wild Hearts

At the Field Forge, you can upgrade your weapons by adding more skills to them in Wild Hearts. These skills will help you out in battles. You can create different variations of the same weapon to use in different builds in Wild Hearts.

You can even add elemental attributes to the weapons to deal damage to the Kemono. Knowing the element that is best against the Kemono will help you upgrade and craft a weapon that will perform best against that particular Kemono.

But do remember that adding the elemental attributes to the weapon does lower its power in Wild Hearts. If you don’t want to compromise on the weapon’s power, we recommend not using the elemental attributes.