Wild Hearts Karakuri Staff Guide

The Karakuri Staff’s mutation ability makes it an all-in-one solution for all monster-hunting endeavors in Wild Hearts. The Staff offers a unique mechanic that allows it to transform into four basic forms namely the Long Staff, Twin Fang, Giant Shuriken, and War Pike, each offering its own niche in certain attacking situations.

The weapon can also be used to deliver a powerful special attack, the Juggernaut Slash, that sees it transform into a fifth form that deals huge damage to any Kemono.

Even though using the Karakuri Staff may seem complex, it’s actually fairly simple once you fully master timing your combo mutations.

How to use the Karakuri Staff in Wild Hearts

You can transform the Karakuri Staff into four different forms, each of which will offer a specific use depending on the situation. The four forms are:

Staff Mutation Attack Speciality Long Staff Close Range attacks at a moderate attack speed Twin Fang Quick aerial attacks Giant Shuriken Slower Heavy attacks War Pike Swing and Lunge attacks

The Staff form can be changed by Pressing R2 or RT depending on your console. Each form has a limited basic movement on its own but the Karakuri Staff allows you to perform Combo mutations whereby you can mutate your staff mid-combo and continue on with an all-new combo.

As you are delivering a basic combo with one form you will notice glowing prompts after a certain number of strikes. At this moment you can press R2 or RT to transform the staff and keep the combo going.

Combo mutations will fill up your weapon gauge which can be redeemed to perform the Juggernaut Slash. The Juggernaut Clash is the Karakuri Staff’s special move that sees it transform into a fifth form that deals devastating damage.

Now while you can use the Juggernaut Slash at any moment, its strength and damage output are dependent on the progress of your Weapon Gauge. Therefore, we suggest completely filling the bar before using it to maximize damage output.

Karakuri Staff basic chains and attacks

The Karakuri Staff allows you to be very creative with the combo attacks you can use but before you can move on to more advanced combos, familiarizing yourself with the basics is essential.

Attack Controls Light Attack X or Square Light Chain 4x Light Attack Heavy Attack Y or Triangle Transform Weapon R2 or RT Transform Weapon during a combo Press R2 or R2 during a combo Juggernaut Slash Press RT or R2 + Y or Triangle

Karakuri Staff tips

The Karakuri Staff’s transformation mechanic may seem complex at first but once you get used to it, you can stack some creative combos. Keeping a few things in mind will help you master its use.

1) You must know that the Weapon Gauge depletes at quite a slow rate, but you should still consider using the Juggernaut Slash as soon as you have it available to maximize your damage output. You can always refill the gauge by stacking up a combo mutation though.

2) You will get prompts to change the Karakuri Staffs form whilst delivering a combo attack. This will allow you to perform a combo mutation however not all attacks will do so. It is important to take note of the ones that do.

3) The Juggernaut Slash is a devastating attack that can deal huge amounts of damage to any Kemono, however, the attack does have one major drawback, its long wind-up. You can negate this by launching the move after jumping off a Karakuri Structure.

4) Even though the Karakuri Staff offers four different forms to choose from, each suiting a specific situation, the Long Staff and Twin Fang offer the most useful coverage. They have decent attack speed and damage and are great options to pick when you are unsure of which to choose.