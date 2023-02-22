Wild Hearts Claw Blades Guide

In Wild Hearts, the Claw Blade is an interesting weapon that can seem pretty daunting to use at first. Since its attack style heavily revolves around aerial prowess and agility, it can become disorientating to use.

The basic mechanic behind the Claw Blades is to stick a tether to a Kemono and then deliver rapid aerial combo attacks using it as a support.

Full control over the Claw Blades requires some getting used to, for which understanding a few basic mechanics of the weapon is key.

How to use Claw Blades in Wild Hearts

After wielding the Claw Blades, you may notice that you have two gauges that you must keep a track of.

If you look to the bottom left of your screen, right above your health bar, you will see a light blue gauge. This bar serves as the Weapon Gauge and filling it is the first requirement for using your Claw Plunge.

The Claw Plunge is the Claw Blade’s signature move that allows you to fire a tether toward a Kemono. Filling the Weapon Guage is pretty straightforward, stack up your combo attacks in quick succession until the bar is filled.

Now with a full Weapon Gauge press RT or R2 to fire your Claw Plunge to see your Weapon Gauge empty and be replaced with a new circular one.

This circular gauge is your Claw Gauge which you will see right at the spot where you tethered the Kemono. It will indicate the duration the tether lasts and you can use this time to use a variety of new combo opportunities available to you.

The damage output for each attack whilst the Claw Gauge is active, increases. This also allows you to use more advanced combos using the additional mobility acquired.

Note that moving and attacking whilst you are tethered is going to quickly deplete your Claw Gauge rather than standing.

You can also fire off your Claw Plunge without a completely full Weapon Gauge, however, your Claw Gauge will be significantly smaller, allowing you only a limited number of attacks and movement options.

Therefore, we suggest that you try to fill up your Weapon Gauge completely before using this attack.

Claw Blades basic chains and attacks

You can chain together numerous combo attacks for the Chain Blades but knowing the basic move set is essential for you to fully utilize them.

The Claw Blades revolve around tethering to a fixed point and delivering quick attacks so learning how to use them is key.

Attack Controls Light Attack X or Square Light Chain 4x Light Attack Heavy Attack Y or Triangle Modified Jump (Depletes Stamina) Jump after delivering a Light attackX+A or Square+X Claw Plunge R2 or RT Pull toward Tether Press R2 or R2 after tethering Orbit around Tether Press B or Circle after tethering

Advanced Claw Blades Combos

After you have a grip on the basics of the Claw Blades, you can move on to attempting more advanced combos and attacks. These combos mostly rely on using the tether in more creative ways.

To build up your Weapon Gauge, you can use the following combo option as it will not only completely fill it but also tether you toward the kimono. This will also allow you to dodge the monster’s attack in midair and continue the onslaught.

Jump > 6x Light Attack > Heavy Attack > Claw Plunge

The next combo allows you to deliver a longer duration Wingblade Spin Slash. You must wait until you gain a red aura and press the following:

R2 >Light Attack while holding the L-Thumbstick to the left or right

This attack will allow you to deliver huge amounts of damage for the duration the spin attack lasts especially for larger Kemonos.

For smaller Kemonos we suggest not holding the thumbstick in any direction as it will allow you to target the monster’s lowest point in a vertical direction.

You can repeat this attack multiple times and at the end of your gauge press the following:

R2 > Light Attack > Heavy Attack > Jump

Using R2 you will pull yourself back toward the monster and deliver a light attack. Now as soon as the attack animation ends, press the heavy attack button but this time before connecting, cancel the attack using the Jump button.

This will reset the combo allowing you to repeat the first combo again and fully restore your energy.

Wing Blade Crescent Slash

You can use this move whilst you are tethered to the monster. Wait till you have a red aura to press the following:

Claw Blades tips

The mid-air combat capability of Claw Blades is extremely effective for defeating Kemonos while at the same time being disorientating. It will require a little getting used to but keeping some tips in mind can make the process simpler.

1) When you try to tether a Kemono, it is best to aim for their soft spots as these areas allow you to deal the most amount of damage to them. By tethering, to a soft spot, you can maximize the damage you can deal during the tether duration.

2) You can maximize building up your Claw Guage by specifically aiming the Claw Plunge on crates and springs. This will help you fill the gauge faster so you can use the tether again.

3) You can remove your tether from a Kemono before the Claw Guage is fully depleted. Simply press the RB or R1 buttons on your controllers to do so.

4) After using the Claw Plunge you will notice a push-back effect that will put some distance between you and the Kemono. If you want to maximize your damage output during this time you must close your distance by flinging yourself toward it. Simply do so by using the Claw Plunge once more, immediately after.

5) You must build up your combos after you have tethered yourself to the Kemono. Notice the color of the glow on your character as it changes from yellow to orange to red. As soon as you see red you can use the Wing blade Crescent Slash to deal devastating amounts of damage.