Wild Hearts Canon Guide

The Wild Hearts Canon is the other long-ranged weapon in the game that allows you to demolish enemies using pure explosive power and intense projectile beams.

To unlock Canon, you have to complete 1 chapter by eliminating the earlier Wild Hearts Kenomos and completing other essential tasks.

The importance of understanding the basics of Canon is crucial. Otherwise, you cannot master this deadly weapon in Wild Hearts.

How to use Canon in Wild Hearts

There are not many actual inputs on this weapon, but the exact playstyle has a bit of complexity to it, and it requires you to be on point with your positioning and timing to make the most impact in Wild Hearts. Place yourself according to the situation and articulate your plays according to the Kenomos you face in the battles.

Learning about the gauges that make or break your plays while playing Canon in Wild Hearts is vital. There are two gauges that impact your gameplay: the charge and the heat gauge.

The charge gauge shows how much celestial thread is left in your weapon. If you run out of it, you can only fire one or two shots per few seconds. This makes you very weak in your combat potential.

The heat gauge, as the name suggests, measures the weapon’s temperature. Every shot you take using Canon will use up the celestial energy causing the charge gauge to fall by a specific amount. On the other hand, your heat gauge will go up with every fire.

If the gauge reaches the maximum level, you cannot charge your celestial energy, making you vulnerable during the fight. So you need to keep a close eye on both to end the battles against Kemonos in your favor.

You must combine Karakuri and your basic attack functions to stay on track with the gauges. You can use your attack one to create a base on your standing area. The key base provides you with an extreme level of celestial energy recharge. Your recharge goes above the usage level, making you extremely strong.

You can put up to five key bases on the ground and create something similar to a spider web. This allows you to move around, unleashing your gun power while staying full of the required charge. If you feel any danger, you can leave the circle and return later as it stays there. You can instantly charge up all of your energy and bring havoc on the Kemonos.

Canon basic chains and attacks

If you use the Attack two buttons, your character will take a stance that fires an arching shot. You will fire one of the critical bases at the range, emptying your heat gauge. Hitting the Kemonos with your base will deal a good amount of damage.

You need to use the heat gauge level to unlock the strong Canon attacks. Wait for your heat gauge to reach a higher level, and once you see the red flames coming out from your weapon, go for the Attack 2 key base mortar shot.

The shot will directly go toward the Kemonos and makes an impact to deal a high level of damage. The key base used in this shot will create a fortified key base, and you can see a red aura coming out of this newly formed base.

You need to stand inside this fortified base to unleash the new powerful attack. Press the special attack and attack 2 buttons simultaneously to perform the celestial thread charge. The Canon will have a glowing blue aura, meaning you can initiate your strongest attacks.

Use this state of your weapon to its fullest. Press the special attack and Attack 2 buttons while your gun is glowing. This will allow you to take the Fortified firing stance, and you can fire a laser for as long as you want by holding the special attack button.

However, you should know that you cannot move during this stance, but the damage dealt through the beam is substantial, making it one of the strongest attacks of Wild Hearts Canon against the monsters.

You can even absorb back your bases by pressing the special attack with the Attack 1 button.

Canon and Karakuri interactions

The basic Karakuri lets you make additional plays that allow you to create different plays against the Wild Hearts Bosses. You can jump using the Box Karakuri to land aerial shots that deal more damage than the normal shot.

The Spring Karakuri allows you to perform an incredible movement, allowing you burst fires in front of you and build up loads of heat. The torch Karakuri changes the nature of your damage and allows you to build up the heat faster.

You only need to take nine shots during this stance to reach the state where you can use the special attacks to land maximum damage. The default number of shots required to achieve the same level of attacks is 17, so you gain great combat potential by torch Karakuri.

The most fun and exciting combination of Canon is with Glider Karakuri. You can fly above the Kemonos and try to land more hits due to the higher firing rate on their soft parts, which in most cases is the head. The Wild Hearts beasts cannot even reach your height, so it gives a free pass to land damage.

Canon tips

The most important thing to understand about Canon is that you must immediately bring out the laser attack. The laser beam deals substantial damage per hit, and you can drain your enemies using this attack. You must repeat the laser attacks a few times to kill the strongest Kemonos in Wild Hearts.

Use the spring attacks as they build up your Heat Guage very quickly, and you can use the fortified base to unleash the damage. The fortified base shots are much stronger than the normal shots, so use these bases to the best of your abilities.

The best way to use arching shots to unleash substantial damage on the Kemonos is to wait for the right moment. Throwing the base toward moving monsters is tough, so you must wait for the creatures to close the distance. Take the shot when they come to your face to ensure a perfect base hit, inflicting severe damage.

You should try to use your laser attacks when the Kemonos are trapped or stuck in the animation far from you. This will ensure you finish your attack quickly and land all the hits on the enemies.