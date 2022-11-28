Best Warzone 2 Weapons Tier List In Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features over 50 weapons to choose from in the current season, all of which are split between assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, battle rifles, marksman rifles, and sniper rifles.

When it comes to picking the best weapons in Warzone 2, you must first start with the role you want to fill in. This mainly depends on your playstyle.

If you are aggressive and like to rush straight into enemies, for example, you will need the best SMGs in the game. If you like to beam or sniper enemies from range, pick the best ARs or snipers respectively.

Given the sheer number of weapons available in Warzone 2 and how all of them have varying stats, it can become challenging to find the right weapon for you.

The following guide will provide you with the best Warzone 2 weapons tier list for the ongoing first season. You can check below what weapons you should be leveling on priority and what weapons to leave behind.

Tier Weapons SS Fennec 45, RPK, TAQ-56, Victus XMR S Kastov-74u, Lachmann Sub, M4, RAAL MG, SP-X 80 A Kastov 762, MX9, STB 556 B PDSW 528, VEL 46

SS Tier – These weapons are the absolute meta right now.

S Tier – These are simply the best weapons to choose from.

A Tier – These weapons are solidly viable with slight trade-offs.

B Tier – These are borderline viable on a good day.

Warzone 2 SS-tier weapons

Fennec 45 (SMG)

The Fennec 45 has the highest fire rates in Warzone 2. Moreover, its damage is absolutely insane, allowing you to kill an enemy in a mere second at close range.

Its high mobility further allows you to quickly chase and mow down enemies. It is almost the best SMG you can have to clear out rooms. The Fennec 45 is simply deadly in close ranges.

The only problem with this SMG is its recoil and lower accuracy at longer ranges. While there is nothing that can be done for the range, you can lower its recoil for a run-and-gun playstyle with the best Fennec 45 loadout.

RPK (LMG)

The RPK has changed the LMG landscape in Warzone 2. It combines all of the positives of an assault rifle with the support of an LMG. The fact is that in the current meta, you can easily choose the RPK over even the best ARs in the game.

This is because of the RPK’s extreme damage stats at both long and medium ranges. Moreover, with this gun, you also get a lot of recoil stability and higher mobility than you would get with an average LMG.

Top this off with a large magazine size, you can constantly wreak havoc upon enemy players. All of these stats make this weapon easily the best weapon in the game yet.

You just need the best RPK loadout to beam enemies at medium and long ranges.

Victus XMR (Sniper)

The Victus XMR is downright the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2. Unfortunately, though, it is locked behind the season one battle pass.

It packs insane damage to one-shot enemies at long ranges thanks to its massive long-range accuracy. You, however, will still have to account for the bullet velocity and slow fire rate, all of which can be improved with the best Victus XMR loadout.

Furthermore, to make the sniper even deadlier, you can unlock the .50 cal explosive sounds to one-shot body-shot enemies. You do not even need to take precise aim for a headshot.

Although the Victus XMR is functionally similar to the Signal 50 and MCPR-300 sniper rifles, even with the lowest fire rate and bullet velocity, the Victus XMR surpasses them due to its better handling and higher damage stats.

Warzone 2 S-tier weapons

Kastov-74u (AR)

The Kastov-74u is as devastating in Warzone 2 as the AK-74u was back in the Call of Duty 4 days. The only difference now is that it has been changed into an assault rifle.

It is ideal for medium and close-quarter combat due to its superior damage, fire rate, mobility, and handling stats.

The only problem with the Kastov-74U SMG is a lower range and a higher recoil due to its short barrel and receiver. You can address these issues with a good Kastov-74U loadout for a lethal weapon in your hands.

Lachmann Sub (SMG)

You will find plenty of Lachmann Subs to loot on the map, which is good because this is one of the best SMGs in the game.

Hailing as the previous MP5, the Lachmann Sub is all about close-quarter combat. It features high accuracy and high control so that you do not have to worry about any recoil or weapon kicks.

The Lachmann Sub has tons of modular potential. You can customize it in various degrees for the best Lachmann Sub loadout depending on your playstyle and requirements.

M4 (AR)

The M4 is the first weapon you get in the game, but that does not mean it lacks in terms of firepower. It is easily one of the best all-rounders in Warzone 2, at least in the current season.

The overall base stats of the M4 are balanced, making it a jack-of-all-trades and allowing it to be customized to excel at any range and in any combat style.

All of the M4’s base stats are fairly decent, but it never hurts to improve recoil and accuracy. With a well-customized M4 loadout in your hands, you will be able to bring it to its full potential and destroy enemies at any given range.

RAAL MG (LMG)

The special thing about the RAAL MG is its extremely large magazine size of 75 rounds, firing .338x ammunition to pack serious damage. Moreover, it has a fairly decent fire rate, which allows you constantly fire these high-damage-output bullets on your enemies.

The RAAL MG offers fairly decent handling, allowing you to move fairly easily with its monstrous size. However, compared to the RPK, even though packing in higher damage, it still lacks a bit in terms of handling and mobility.

The only problems with this gun are its high recoil, lower accuracy, and lower range, but with the best RAAL MG loadout equipped, you have one of the best weapons in the game on you.

SP-X 80 (Sniper)

The SP-X 80 is the second-best sniper rifle in Warzone 2. Compared to the Victus XMR, the SP-X 80 lacks slightly in terms of damage output with its .300 magnum ammunition – but still offers a decent chance to one-shot enemies at medium range. Moreover, the weapon has good range and is extremely accurate at longer ranges, which is all a good sniper needs.

The SP-X 80, however, has a high recoil and a lower fire rate, which makes it harder to deal with enemies head-on. This problem can be fixed with the best SP-X 80 loadout which has the potential to quick-scope enemies if needed.

Warzone 2 A-tier weapons

Kastov 762 (AR)

Kastov 762 is as close as you will come to the original AK-47 in Warzone 2. It features solid damage and a decent fire rate.

The only thing that needs to be addressed is its recoil and control for accuracy, which will require a custom Kastov 762 loadout. You can easily increase the aim stability on this weapon to boost its already excellent TTK.

MX9 (SMG)

The MX9 submachine gun is another weapon that is pretty popular right now, all because of its excellent handling and mobility.

You will feel close to no recoil with even the lootable variants in Al Mazrah. Hence, imagine what you will get with a fully decked-out MX9 loadout.

The MX9 excels in mid-range encounters with a high fire rate and recoil control. It, however, falls short in close ranges due to the low damage per shot.

STB 556 (AR)

The STB 556 assault rifle is a popular pick in Warzone 2 because of its low recoil and easy handling. That, however, comes at the cost of damage.

Its responsiveness, however, is what players love the most. Make yourself an STB 556 loadout now and you will quickly realize how it makes its presence known in medium to long-range skirmishes. It is also ideal for an aggressive playstyle.

Warzone 2 B-tier weapons

PDSW 528 (SMG)

The all-time favorite P90 is back as the PDSW 528 and still hails as an SMG with excellent recoil and handling stats. This may be the perfect SMG to get you started.

With the right PDSW 528 loadout, you can beam enemies in medium ranges. Unfortunately, the SMG has low damage per shot, which gives it a higher TTK than normal.

VEL 46 (SMG)

The VEL 46 is mostly suited for run-and-gun playstyles. It has lower damage stats than most of the other SMGs but does excel in handling and fire rates. You can use the VEL 46 for close quarters but as already stated, you can find better SMGs.

That being said, the VEL 46 is not a bad weapon to start your Warzone 2 journey with. Get yourself a VEL 46 loadout to start mowing down players.